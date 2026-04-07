Alabama Baseball Continues to Climb in National Polls: Roll Call

What a difference three weeks can make.

Alabama baseball was unranked in every single poll just 21 days ago after getting swept by Kentucky. Now, after rattling off three straight ranked SEC wins, the Crimson Tide is in the top-10 of every single ranking.

Perfect Game USA has the Crimson Tide at No. 7, D1Baseball and Baseball America at No. 8, and USA Today and the National College Baseball Writers Association at No. 9. Alabama would be right in the mix to host a Super Regional if the season ended today.

The Crimson Tide hadn't won three straight conference series since 2023. The team is now 10-1 over the past 11 games and in line for a double-bye at the SEC Tournament.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Former Alabama forward Mo Dioubate is entering the transfer portal after one season with Kentucky. Dioubate averaged 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats while playing the same "blue-collar" style of basketball that made him a fan favorite with the Crimson Tide.

NEWS: Kentucky’s Mouhamed Dioubate will enter the transfer portal, per @KSRonX.



The 6-7 forward from Queens (NY) averaged 8.8 ppg/5.5 rpg/1.0 blks for the Wildcats. Spent two years at Alabama prior to Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/Q2yg62hThW — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 6, 2026

Keon Ellis scored 19 points with eight assists and four rebounds for the Cavaliers in their 142-126 win over the Grizzlies on Monday night. Ellis has been a key rotational piece since being acquired by Cleveland this winter, averaging 25 minutes per game for a team looking to contend in the East.

Former Alabama women's basketball player Bri Hutchen is joining Kristy Curry's staff at USF. Hutchen averaged 4.3 points and 4.2 rebounds over her career in Tuscaloosa and was an assistant for Delaware before taking the job with the Bulls.

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday results:

No events scheduled.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday schedule:

Baseball vs. Samford, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Softball vs. South Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

153 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

April 7, 1930: Hank Crisp, a 32-year-old assistant coach was named athletic director, effective when Wallace Wade assumed his duties at Duke during the 1931 calendar year.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“A game like this, Alabama players will remember it for the rest of their lives. Auburn players...it'll eat their guts out the rest of their lives."

— Former Auburn coach Pat Dye after Van Tiffin kicked his 52-yard field goal to beat Auburn in 1985.

We'll Leave You With This:

When a 6'7" 350+ pound decoy becomes the receiver 🔥@KadynProctor1 tells the story behind this play at Alabama.#HeyRookie episode 1 streaming now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/phFQiKs6Nn — NFL (@NFL) April 6, 2026

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