Five Alabama Head Coaches, Two Assistants Approved for New Contracts
The University of Alabama System Compensation Committee met on Monday for consideration of athletic employment contracts.
The Crimson Tide had five head coaches receive new contracts: baseball's Rob Vaughn, women's basketball's Kristy Curry, women's tennis' Jonatan Berhane, swimming's Margo Geer and women's rowing's Kumari Lewis. Alabama also distributed new deals to men's basketball assistants Brian Adams and Chris Fleming.
Here are the new contracts for every coach who was approved by the Board of Trustees:
Rob Vaughn
- Five-year contract through 2030
- $1.275 million annual salary
Vaughn was hired away from Maryland in the summer of 2023. At that time, he inked a five-year pact worth $900,000 annually. Although the Crimson Tide finished this past season sooner than expected, Vaughn led Alabama to its first 40-win regular season since 2002. He earned a contract extension on June 3 but the salary was not revealed until today.
Kristy Curry
- Five-year contract through 2030
- $700,000 annual salary
Curry received a five-year contract extension on Aug. 20, 2024 worth $650,000 annually. However, after achieving 24 wins for a second straight season, and NCAA Tournament round of 32 appearances, UA has now given her what she's due. The Crimson Tide's last season of at least 24 wins besides these two was in 1997-98.
Jonatan Berhane
- Three-year contract through 2028
- $150,000 annual salary
Berhane's last contract approval prior to Monday was in the summer of 2023, when he was promoted to head coach after being an assistant coach at UA for five years. He received a three-year deal worth $135,000 when he got the job. Alabama compiled a 28-25 record over the last two seasons and remained ranked by the ITA for the entire 2024 season.
Margo Geer
- Three-year contract through 2028
- $180,000 annual salary
Geer is among the numerous coaches on this list who received a new contract in the summer of 2023, that one being a three-year deal worth $160,000 annually. The Crimson Tide men's and women's teams each finished 16th in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division I top 25 dual meet polls.
Kumari Lewis
- Four-year contract through 2029
- $180,000 annual salary
Alabama hired Lewis on June 18 following the departure of 7-year head coach Glenn Putyrae. Lewis spent the last eight years on Penn's coaching staff, including the last two as the team's associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. The Quakers advanced to the program's first four full-team appearances at the NCAA Championship from 2022-25.
Brian Adams
- Two-year contract through 2027
- $400,000 annual salary
Alabama hired Adams on July 3, 2024 with hopes of improving the Tide's defense after a decade coaching that side of the ball in the NBA. Adams helped increase the Crimson Tide's KenPom defensive efficiency rating from No. 111 in the country in 2023-24 to No. 28 this past season. UA was the only school to reach back-to-back Elite Eights and defense played a big factor this time around.
Chris Fleming
- Two-year contract through 2027
- $400,000 annual salary
On May 21, Fleming took over for Ryan Pannone, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant in Tuscaloosa, primarily working with the offense. Fleming has lots of NBA experience, most recently as an assistant coach for the Portland Trailblazers. The 55-year-old has also been an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets (2015-2016), Brooklyn Nets (2016-2019) and Chicago Bulls (2019-2024).