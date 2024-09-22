How Will The Weather Be In Tuscaloosa For Alabama v Georgia?
It's going to be a big week in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide gets set to open SEC play against one of its biggest rivals. The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide is hosting the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in the biggest game of the college football calendar thus far.
ESPN College GameDay will be in Tuscaloosa along with thousands of fans to see coach Kalen DeBoer lead his team for the first time against the Bulldogs.
Unfortunately, outside of football the south east is bracing for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene currently forming in the Gulf of Mexico. Will the storm impact those coming to Tuscaloosa for the game?
Friday, Sept. 27
A lot of fans will be enjoying the Tuscaloosa night life or a local high school football game on Friday, but they'll need to take an umbrella just to be safe. During the day visitors can expect cloudy conditions with a chance of showers. The weather will be cooler with the high listed at just 77-degrees at the moment. The evening low is just 64-degrees but chances of rain are 60%.
Saturday, Sept. 28
No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 2 Georgia on Saturday and the weather looks to be coopoerating. The current forecast calls for a high of 83-degrees in a partly cloudy day with a light wind in the evening and the low of 63-degrees.