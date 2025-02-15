Landon Dickerson Delivers NSFW Speech at Super Bowl Parade: Roll Call, February 15, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 this past Sunday, as seven former Alabama players received their first ring.
Among these Crimson Tide products is 2020 Rimington Trophy winner and three-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive guard Landon Dickerson. The CFP National Champion delivered an emphatic NSFW speech during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia on Friday. Here's the full transcript...it's probably best to shout every word while reading it like Dickerson did.
"How are we doing today, Philly?! I need you to give a round of applause to Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni! Without them, this team wouldn't be possible, and without you guys, every fan here, every fan in Delco, Montgomery County, Chester County, across P.A., [New] Jersey and this country––this wouldn't have been possible!
"I'll tell you right now, when I got drafted here, everybody said it was impossible to play in Philly. I found out that all y'all want is for us to give everything we can for this city and you'll give it right back! I can't tell you how much we appreciate you guys every f–––ing game, every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, it doesn't matter. I don't think I've played a f–––ing away game my entire career.
"I can't tell you how grateful I am for all of my teammates out here, we've been through so much this whole year and these guys have done everything for everybody, man. It wasn't about just an individual, it was the whole team. We've gone through some s––t, but that don't matter. We brought home that Lombardi, baby!
"I can't tell you how much it means to me and every guy on this team. The city and everything, the support, I've never seen like it. And I can tell you right now, there's not another fanbase in this country that can match what we do here.
"Man, I don't even have to words to describe how happy I am right now. After '22 feeling that loss [to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl], I didn't ever want to feel that s––t again. It was a terrible feeling. But you know what? We don't got to feel it today baby! I've just got one last thing to say, Go F–––ing Birds!"
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama standout and reigning Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts spoke about his journey at the Super Bowl parade.
- Hurts made his way to the famous Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The former Alabama standout made a promise to himself that he wouldn't visit the historic landmark of Rocky Balboa (portrayed by actor Sylvester Stallone in the 1980s movie franchise) until he won the Super Bowl. After nearly five years, Hurts delivered on his promise.
- Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats, assistant coach Preston Murphy, guards Aden Holloway, Chris Youngblood, Labaron Philon, Mark Sears and center Clifford Omoruyi made an appearance to the hundreds of tents lined up outside of Coleman Coliseum for College GameDay followed by the No. 2 Crimson Tide's historic game vs. No. 1 Auburn.
- ESPN College GameDay analyst and University of Alabama alum Rece Davis called out Crimson Tide basketball fans to pack Coleman Coliseum for the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
- Numerous Alabama football players delivered Valentine's Day flowers to the women in the Mal Moore Athletic Complex.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 15, 1919: Lineman Fred Davis was born in Louisville, Ky.
February 15, 1970: Danny Ford and Alvin Samples were named permanent team captains of the 1969 team. Both players earned All-SEC honors for their playing during the '69 season.
February 15, 1962: CBS-TV bought the exclusive rights to college football games from the National Collegiate Athletic Association for $10.2 million for the 1962-63 seasons. In comparison, the most recent deal with the SEC, which is considered a steal for the broadcast company and will expire after the 2023 season, CBS pays an average of $55 million a year.
February 15, 1990: Ed Stinson was born in Homestead, Fla.
February 15, 2020: Wendell Hudson, the first African-American to receive a scholarship, and the first to be a head coach at the university, had the first jersey retired in Crimson Tide history during a halftime ceremony. Herb Jones, playing with a cast on one hand, grabbed 17 rebounds and helped lead the 88-82 victory over LSU.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“No excuses.”- Wendell Hudson