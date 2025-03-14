Najee Harris Reunites with Jim Harbaugh: Roll Call, March 14, 2025
Almost a decade after he tried to get him to commit to Michigan as a high school recruit, Jim Harbaugh will finally get to coach Najee Harris.
The former Alabama running back officially signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. Harris' recruiting battle seemed to be a dead heat between Alabama and Michigan back in 2016, and eventually he decided to commit to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide as an early enrollee in January of 2017.
Harris went on to become a two-time national champion and unanimous all-American at Alabama before getting drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's spent the last four seasons with the Steelers and was signed to the one-year deal with the Chargers, finally getting to play for Harbaugh.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field at NCAA Indoor Championships, Virginia Beach, Virginia, All Day
- Softball vs. Mississippi State (DH), 2 p.m. CT, Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, SEC Network+
- Women's tennis vs. Auburn, 3 p.m., Tuscaloosa
- Men's tennis at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., College Station, Texas
- Baseball at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., College Station, Texas, SEC Network+
- Men's basketball vs. Kentucky in SEC Tournament, approximately 8:30 p.m., Nashville, Tennessee, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
No events scheduled
Did You Notice?
- Scott Cochran keeps adding former Alabama players to his staff at West Alabama. On Thursday, Damion Square was announced as the defensive line coach, and Bo Scarbrough was named the Director of High School Relations. Both players spent time in the NFL.
- Alabama women's basketball signee Ace Austin was named the Gatorade Player of the Year from the state of Alabama for the second year in a row. Austin will be joining the Crimson Tide this fall.
- Former Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has had previous stops in Detroit, Tennessee and Miami after getting drafted in 2018.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
160 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 14, 1942: Former Alabama football player and Vanderbilt assistant coach Paul W. Bear Bryant was commissioned in the United States Navy as a second lieutenant. Bryant served as athletic director in the physical program of the Bureau of Aeronautics. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"All I know is, I don't want to stop coaching, and I don't want to stop winning, so we're gonna break the record unless I die." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, when asked if he would break Alonzo Stagg’s record of 314 college wins.