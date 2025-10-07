Ryan Grubb's Next Kadyn Proctor Wrinkle on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Crimson Tide's big recruiting weekend and what we see in the program's newest offensive line commit. We get into the Vanderbilt win from Woods' perspective, start talking about Missouri and then bring in Michael Brauner of WNSP in Mobile to talk about the Crimson Tide.
The program opens with Woods highlighting the strong weekend of recruiting for the Crimson Tide as Alabama added multiple Class of 2027 prospects and a big lineman in the Class of 2026. What does Jared Doughty add to the offensive line class? We discuss Doughty as we check out his Hudl tape.
The program then welcomes Woods to give his perspective on the Alabama-Vanderbilt game. We discuss the Crimson Tide running game and how the Vanderbilt defense invited Alabama to get going on the ground.
We then turn our attention to the Missouri Tigers as we start debating if they're as good as their undefeated record indicates. How do the Tigers challenge Alabama? Is Missouri's rushing defense that strong?
Finally we welcome Michael Brauner of WNSP into the program to talk about what he's seen from Alabama so far. Brauner helps the show invent the next wrinkle for Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor. Will we see Proctor throw a pass? The program discusses a way to get as many big bodies on the field as possible before addressing Ryan Williams and his drop issues, discussing the Tennessee game being a night matchup and wondering if the Crimson Tide's road woes are really solved.
