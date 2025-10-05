Alabama Adds 3-Star OT Jared Doughty to 2026 Recruiting Class
Less than 24 hours after picking up a massive home victory over No. 16 Vanderbilt, the Alabama Crimson Tide added its 23rd commitment to the 2026 recruiting class.
3-Star offensive tackle Jared Doughty from Banneker High School in Atlanta, Georgia officially committed to Alabama on Sunday, October 5, according to Brett Greenberg of 247Sports. He chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Ohio State.
The 6-foot-5, 300 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 76 player at his position in the nation and the No. 96 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is the third player to commit to the Crimson Tide in the last week, joining Jatori Williams and Nash Johnson III, who are both members of the 2027 class.
Doughty has been one of the fastest risers in the 2026 class over the course of this season. He was originally committed to Georgia State, making his announcement in June, but he decommitted last month after picking up offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia and many more.
Alabama extended an offer to the impressive prospect on September 12, and was named as a finalist for his recruitment just weeks later on September 26. He was in town for the Tide's week six showdown with Vanderbilt, and has visits lined up with his other finalists, but it is unclear whether he will attend them now.
With the addition of Doughty, Alabama now holds commitments from four offensive linemen in the 2026 class, and while there is still time to add more talent, is likely done at the position. As of now, the Crimson Tide holds the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Williams, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)