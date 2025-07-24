Ryan Williams Reveals Dream Cornerback He'd Want to Score On: Roll Call
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, the co-cover athlete of EA Sports College Football 26, recently attended an event for the renowned video game.
The 18-year-old, who is rated as the second-best player in the video game, spoke with YouTuber RBT and answered some rapid-fire questions.
The first question was "Who is your dream cornerback to score on?" and Williams' answer was Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Here are Williams' answers to some of the other questions.
- Favorite route to run: go ball
- National Championship but Auburn loss OR Iron Bowl win but no National Championship: Iron Bowl win but no National Championship
- Do you plan on getting any more tattoos? Yes
- Can you top the game-winning Georgia touchdown this season? Yes
- Alabama teammate that is the best gamer: cornerback Domani Jackson
- What should your rating be in College Football 26: 104 (it's out of 99)
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama men's basketball guard Davin Cosby Jr. was recently involved in a serious car accident and has been hospitalized following two emergency surgeries. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacted to the news today and is encouraging everyone to donate to Cosby's GoFundMe link to pay for hospital bills, physical therapy and much more.
- Rhoads Stadium has been hosting former Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts and the AUSL's Talons throughout this week for two games (Tuesday and Wednesday) against the Volts and then three games (Saturday through next Monday) against the Bandits. Fans have been packing the stands and many gave Fouts, a Crimson Tide legend, heartwarming messages.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill openly spoke about wanting to leave the team at the end of last season. However, he's still there and former Alabama and current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa explained that their relationship ahead of next season is "still a work in progress," but commended Hill for working on himself this offseason.
- Former Alabama standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Miami Dolphins on June 30, and although it has been less than a month, the 5-time Pro Bowler is already leading the defensive back breakdowns.
- Alabama swimming and diving head coach Margo Geer was named to the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame after being named a national champion three times from 2010-14. It's been quite the month for Geer, as on July 7, she earned a new three-year contract worth $180,000 annually—a $20,000 raise on a per-year basis.
- Alabama men's golfer Jonathan Griz was listed at No. 14 in the PGA Tour University preseason rankings.
- Alabama gymnastics associate head coach Justin Spring shares one of his favorite moments inside Coleman Coliseum.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
37 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 24, 2013: Former Alabama football player Jeremy Elder died in Montgomery at the age of 25. He spent the 2007 season with the Crimson Tide, before transferring to Georgia Military College and Troy.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You get one-on-one coverage every time. Then it's just a matter of whether you can hit the receiver.”
— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he liked the wishbone offense