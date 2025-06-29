Mizzou Gains Commitment of 4-Star OL Brandon Anderson
The Missouri Tigers have added a new commitment to their 2026 class, landing four-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson from Kennesaw, Georgia. Anderson was formerly committed to Tennessee and chose the Tigers over Tennessee and North Carolina.
Anderson is ranked as the No. 355 player in the country, along with being No. 29 of all interior linemen and No. 45 in Georgia. Anderson held offers from Georgia, Maryland, Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky and others.
He's had an interesting recruitment process so far, starting off as a Tennessee commit. He backed out of that decision on January 27, 2025, and between then and now, the Volunteers were the perceived favorites.
That remained the case headed into his commitment date until he pushed his commitment time back to 7:30 on Sunday. It seems as if the addition of Edward Baker, a three-star lineman, impacted his decision to head to Tennessee. He would have joined five-star offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda, as well.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- IOL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)
- IOL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3.5, 326 lbs. - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/25)