5-Star LB Xavier Griffin Commits to Alabama
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have put together an incredible run on the recruiting trail throughout the month of June, adding eight new members to the 2026 class, several of which are among the top ranked players at their positions.
With just a few days until the calendar flips to July, the Crimson Tide staff landed a commitment from yet another top rated prospect, 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin from Gainesville, Georgia. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 6 and chose the Crimson Tide over Texas, Ohio State and Florida State.
He made his announcement on a YouTube livestream, hosted by 247Sports.
Griffin was originally committed to USC, but reopened his recruitment in May, and has since been extremely high on the Crimson Tide's board. He is one of the most talented linebacker prospects in the class, and is ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 4 in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 200 lbs., Griffin has great size and is extremely versatile as a defender. He can line up at several different positions across the defense and has done so in his time at Gainesville High School, seeing time as an off-ball linebacker, edge rusher and more.
While he may need to bulk up a bit from his 200 lb. frame if he hopes to be ready for the SEC, Alabama looks to have landed a truly game changing type of player in Griffin. The Crimson Tide now has 14 commitments in the 2026 class, and looks to be on the cusp of yet another highly ranked recruiting class under DeBoer.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - July 2
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)