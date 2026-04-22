Who is Alabama's Biggest Sleeper in 2026 NFL Draft? Just a Minute

Every single year, there's at least one player selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft who turns into a superstar during their career. Tom Brady, Terrell Davis, Jared Allen, Richard Sherman and Alabama's own Bart Starr, just to name a few.

Alabama has 19 prospects hoping to hear their name called at the 2026 NFL Draft from Thursday through Saturday. Quarterback Ty Simpson, left tackle Kadyn Proctor and wide receiver Germie Bernard are each expected to be selected within the first two days, but the rest of the Crimson Tide is eyeing rounds 4-7.

Here are four *likely* Day 3 Alabama players who could fulfill the sleeper prophecy and thrive when they officially get to the NFL.

Parker Brailsford: Consistency

The center joins Simpson and Proctor as the three Alabama prospects to declare for the draft a year early. He followed Kalen DeBoer to Alabama from Washington ahead of the 2024 season after the Huskies' offensive line won the Joe Moore Award in 2023.

One of the Crimson Tide's captains, Brailsford was a consistent presence on a line that had its share of rotations. The 2025 All-SEC honoree played through pain in the latter part of this past season and got to end his collegiate career by playing in the Rose Bowl.

Part of why Brailsford is being overlooked is due to his 6-foot-2, 289-pound frame. However, he tested very well at the NFL Combine. His 4.95-second 40-yard dash ranked eighth among offensive linemen, his 32.50" vertical jump was seventh, his 4.72-second 20-yard shuttle was fourth and he led the broad jump at 9'10".

Josh Cuevas: Adaptability

The tight end has had quite the college football journey. After spending his first two years at Cal Poly, he transferred to Washington in 2023, where he logged four receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. Like Brailsford, Cuevas was one of the many Huskies to transfer to UA after DeBoer took over for Nick Saban, and he logged 218 yards and a score on 16 receptions as the third tight end on the depth chart.

But once CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts went to the NFL following the 2024 season, Cuevas automatically received the chip on his shoulder to be the starter and leader in the tight ends room for 2025. He excelled in this role, as his ability to quickly get open and efficiently block helped him haul in 37 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns. Cuevas' adaptability to new situations could make his transition to the NFL faster than most.

Justin Jefferson: Speed

The linebacker finished his 2025 campaign third on the team in sacks (3.0) and pass breakups (5), second in tackles (85) and tackles for loss (6.5), and he also had an interception and a forced fumble. What makes him stand out is his speed of 22 miles per hour, which was 1.4 miles per hour less than team-leader Rico Scott.

Jefferson tested well at the NFL Combine, as his 40-yard dash: 4.57-second 40-yard dash was seventh among linebackers, while his vertical (38.50") and broad jumps (10'5") were both sixth.

Deontae Lawson: Leadership

The linebacker and two-time Alabama captain earned his first "C" on the jersey in 2024, but late into the year, he tore his ACL. He decided to return to the Tide instead of declaring for the NFL Draft and it led him to leading the Tide in tackles this past season.

The list of Alabama's two-time captains is short. It's a tremendous honor and it goes beyond elite leadership. Lawson said at the NFL Combine that his leadership is a pivotal trait that he wants teams to keep in mind during the draft, as it naturally makes a franchise that much more cohesive.

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