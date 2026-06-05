Who is Making Official Visits to Alabama During the First Weekend of June?

The first official weekend of the year went very well for Alabama. Now, more players are ready to go to Tuscaloosa for the second official visit weekend.

Some are already committed to Alabama, others are uncommitted and some have committed elsewhere. The Crimson Tide already has several commits but is looking to add to its 2027 class.

There are a lot fewer visitors this weekend than last. In fact, there have been a lot of commitments after last weekend, and there are only a handful of top uncommitted prospects left. This is a huge difference from a few years ago, when players would wait until December to commit.

Still, this weekend is very important. Here’s what you need to know.

Committed to Alabama

Elijah Haven, Alabama’s highest-ranked commit, is set to be back in Tuscaloosa this weekend. He is fresh off competing at the Elite 11 last weekend.

Haven and Trent Seaborn are both solid to their commitments despite both being top recruits who could go elsewhere and be the main guy for another school. Right now, Haven seems as locked in with Alabama as anyone, so this is more of an enjoy your new home type of visit.

Uncommitted Prospects

Wide receiver Majay Thompson will be in town. He has visited both Georgia and Wake Forest within the past month. Now, it’s Alabama’s turn to take a swing at him and show him that Tuscaloosa is the place to be.

Also visiting is three-star tight end Colton Johnson. The 6-foot-4 prospect from Tennessee has visited Ole Miss and Purdue recently. He’s also visited Indiana.

With all of these schools still in competition with one another, it just makes this official visit that much more important that Alabama shows him a good time.

Also visiting this weekend is kicker Luke Cody. He was offered last week and is already coming on an official visit.

A Flip Target

The Tide is hosting three-star Syracuse commit Michael Nnabuife as well. He committed to the Orange a few weeks ago, but he confirmed to Alabama on SI that he is still visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend.

After Colt Lumpris flipped to Michigan last week, getting another tight end in this class is crucial for Alabama to pair with three-star Oakley Keegan.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – committed to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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