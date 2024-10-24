Who's Playing Quarterback For Missouri This Week on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's keep the week going on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" by welcoming our friend Joey Van Zummeren of Missouri On SI to talk about this week's matchup between Alabama and Missouri.
The conversation opens with discussion around Missouri quarterback Brady Cook. Cook left last week's game against Auburn with an ankle injury but returned to lead the TIgers to a fourth quarter comeback victory. Reports have indicated Cook may not play this week in Tuscaloosa, therefore Van Zummeren details what he saw and knows about the quarterback situation. Is Cook the toughest quarterback in the SEC?
The conversation continues with the Missouri passing game as Alabama has allowed open receivers to repeatedly run unchecked through the secondary this season. Can the Tigers get the deep ball to finally connect in Bryant-Denny Stadium, or will they have to utilize Luther Burden underneath and implement his playmaking ability after the catch?
The Tigers come into the Homecoming matchup with the No. 7 ranked defense in the country. This seems problematic for and Alabama offense that's slowed down considerably the last two weeks. What should Alabama fans prepare for defensively and do the Tigers have a weakness to exploit?
Lastly we ask Van Zummeren about the Tigers expereiences on the road this year. Missouri lost big at Texas A&M, but won bit at UMASS. What have those two road experiences taught the Tigers about themselves and how will those experiences pay off in Bryant-Denny Stadium?
