Bama In NFL: It's Super Bowl or Bust for Numerous Crimson Tide Players
Even though Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is considered an outstanding lineman, he might be the most unlikely player on the field Sunday when the AFC and NFC Championships are played.
First of all, there's his team, which no one expected to be in this position, one win away from the Super Bowl. But after making the playoffs, Washington pulled off a 23-20 victory at Tampa Bay, and then stunned the top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31 to advance.
But along the way, Allen suffered with a torn pectoral muscle in October. The initial thought was that it would end his season, and maybe his career with his hometown team as the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout had been recruited out of Stone Bridge High School in northern Virginia.
But surgeons discovered only a partial tear, and Allen had a chance to return for the postseason if he could endure the pain and wanted to risk reinjury. Even though his contract expires at the end of this season, he decided to try and help the franchise reach its first Super Bowl since 1992 (before he was born).
"I mean, I'd be lying if I said it was easy," Allen told The Athletic. "But if it was easy, everybody would do it. Pec or no pec, everybody at this point in the season is beat up and hurt and playing through something. So just being able to fight back and come back in 2.5 months and be a part of this special run has been well worth any of the pain or hard choices I had to make,"
Allen, who will turn 31 before next season, is hoping to sign a restructured deal with the new ownership at Washington, and stay with the team under head coach Dan Quinn (Nick Saban's former defensive line coach with the Miami Dolphins). His expiring deal was for four years, $72 million.
"If I were to go to a new team and win there, it would be awesome," Allen added. "But it wouldn't feel the same as it does now because growing up here, being a fan of this team and this organization, it was important for me to be here. And winning here means twice as much as winning somewhere else."
First up, though, dealing with former Crimson Tide players Landon Dickerson and Jalen Hurts. The teams split the regular-season matchups, with Washington winning when both Allen and the Eagles starting quarterback were out with injuries.
1. Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
#69 Landon Dickerson, OL
#1 Jalen Hurts, QB
NA Cameron Latu, TE
#23 Eli Ricks, CB
#6 DeVonta Smith, WR
#56 Anthony Steen, OG
#94 Byron Young, DT (Injured Reserve)
Washington Commanders
#93 Jonathan Allen, DT
#94 Daron Payne, DT
#8 Brian Robinson Jr., RB
2. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills
#18 Amari Cooper, WR
#27 Kareem Jackson, S (Practice Squad)
Kansas City Chiefs
None
AFC/NFC Championship Game Notes
• Another looming free agent is Amari Cooper, who has never played in a conference championship game before. Even though he has just two playoff receptions for the Bills. the wide receiver seems to be enjoying the run. "First of all, the team doesn't really need you. You have so many players that are doing their job that they can get the job done without you," Cooper told reporters in Buffalo this week. "That's kind of where the ego dies and the pride is put aside for the sake of the team. Like the old saying there's no I in team. There truly isn't. When everybody is doing their job, that's how you win a championship."
- Patrick Mahomes is aiming to become the third starting quarterback to win nine consecutive postseason games all-time, joining Tom Brady (10 consecutive postseason wins from 2001-05) and Bart Starr (nine from 1961-68). Also, Mahomes and Josh Allen are set to become the fifth set of starting quarterbacks to face each other in at least four postseason games since 1950, a group that includes Ken Stabler and Terry Bradshaw.
- The NFL world is speculating on if the Eagles taking Hurts (knee) off their final injury report means much, especially since he looked rusty last week agains the Rams. He finished the regular season with 2,903 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with a career-high 103.7 rating, and ran for 630 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He has13 touchdowns (seven passing, six rushing) in seven career postseason starts. Both the analysts and the Commanders will be keeping a close eye on the former Crimson Tide quarterback during warmups.
How to Watch
NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 2 p.m. CT, Fox
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., CBS
Super Bowl: AFC champion vs. NFC champion, Feb. 9, at New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., Fox