A.J. Brown Classily Took the Blame for One of Jalen Hurts’s Key INTs in Eagles’ Loss
It was a tough night for the Eagles, who, despite producing their second-highest tally of total offensive yards in a game this season, were doomed by five turnovers in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts was responsible for all five turnovers, including two on one play, and understandably bore most of the blame for Philadelphia's defeat in postgame analysis.
But wide receiver A.J. Brown doesn't want that to be the case.
Brown, who had his third straight game with 100-plus receiving yards, was targeted by Hurts a season-high 13 times, but hauled in just six receptions and was plagued by a number of drops, including one that directly led to a fourth-quarter interception.
“It was just going to be another tough one,” Brown said. “I'm more than capable to make that grab for him. Jalen was—he stepped up in the pocket, he under pressure. So like I said, I'm more than capable of making that one for him, man. That one hurt.”
That play in particular hurt the Eagles, who, with the ball at their own 46-yard line and up by three points in the fourth quarter, had a chance to take control of the game.
Then, on a third-and-4 play in overtime, Hurts lofted a deep ball in the end zone for Brown, who uncharacteristically couldn't haul in the pass.
“That one hurt,” Brown said. “I’m more than capable of making those plays. Jalen trusts me in any situation. I made some plays but I wasn’t great when it mattered.”
Nick Sirianni didn't seem worried about Brown's dropped passes
“That's again some uncharacteristic stuff,” Sirianni said. “I don’t know if A.J.'s had a drop in the last two years, just had an uncharacteristic one today. I don’t know how many the stat sheet said he had but a little uncharacteristic there. Again, that's why I'm saying it's the ultimate team game and you win together, you lose together and you pick yourselves up together and lock arms and try to get back at it.”
Brown and the Eagles will have a chance to regroup in Week 15 against the Raiders (2-11).