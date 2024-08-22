Bama in the NFL: 2024 Preseason Week 4 Tracker, How to Watch
And just like that, we're down to the final weekend of preseason games. Foe some former Alabama Crimson Tide players, it'll be a final chance to impress their new teams and coaches. For others, it'll simply by a final tuneup for the regular season.
NFL teams will be selective about who might play, and for how long, as the last thing anyone wants to see is someone sustain a major injury this close to the start of the regular season.
Heading into this final weekend, there are 78 players scattered across the league, with at least one on every roster minus the Chicago Bears.
Cornerback Anthony Averett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Long-snapper Carson Tinker announced his retirement and we want to wish him luck in whatever he decides to pursue next.
Prior to 4 p.m., ET Tuesday, all teams must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the active/inactive list. Many will not wait until the deadline to make moves. Check out BamaCentral's updated listing of active players by team and position, and Contracts, Salaries and Status of all former Crimson Tide players.
NFL Preseason Week 4 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out ourpreseason Week 4 tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Players to Watch this Week: Mac Jones
Could Mac Jones be on the move again? You never know. Last week he was 16 of 23 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and most importantly he again looked like the quarterback who led the Crimson Tide to the 2020 national championship and got off to a hot start with the New England Patriots.
But after the team struggled in 2023, the Patriots decided to go in a different direction and drafted Drake Maye after sending Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick. Back in his hometown he's competing to be Trevor Lawrence's backup, and the Jaguars declined to pick up the $25.7 million fifth-year option on his rookie deal, meaning Joes can be a free agent after this season.
Could any teams be looking for quarterback help this season, or next? Jones could be in for an interesting few days.
NFL Preseason Week 4 Schedule
Eight games will be shown live nationally on the NFL Network, with two others on natioanl networks and one streaming service. Here's the full schedule, all times CT:
Thursday's Games
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m., Prime Video
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., NFL Network
Friday's Games
Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 6 p.m., NFL Network
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 9 p.m., NFL Network
Saturday's Games
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, noon
Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, noon, NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, noon
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, noon
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, noon
Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 3 p.m., NFL Network
New York Giants at New York Jets, 6:30 p.m., NFL Network
Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 9 p.m., NFL Network
Sunday's Games
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., NFL Network
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 3: 30 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Washington Commanders, 7 p.m., NBC
