Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 4th in Team History to Reach Milestone
The Washington Commanders didn't have much going for them offensively in their 26-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
To a man, Commanders players spent their time with the media after the game talking about going back to the drawing board, getting healthy, and focusing on the next step when they resume football activities next week.
The question is whether or not Washington can figure out how to properly counter what opponents have been doing to stifle the offense these past couple of weeks. However, with players like running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the roster, there's still reason to believe it can.
On Thursday night Robinson totaled 63 yards on 16 carries and scored once. That total brought him to 2,054 rushing yards in his career while the nine receiving yards he added got him further above the 500-yard career mark at 516 so far.
With those numbers, the Commanders' back became just the fourth in franchise history to exceed 2,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in his first three NFL seasons.
Larry Brown, Mike Thomas, and Antonio Gibson are the other three and Robinson is the only man on the list to hit the mark in under 40 career games.
Running back Alfred Morris leads the franchise in rushing yards through three seasons with 3,962 but didn't hit the 500 receiving yards mark coming in at 310.
Robinson has also scored 19 touchdowns thus far, 3rd most of the four backs listed above.
The third-year back is getting much more usage when available than he did last year under then-offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and has produced the second-highest yards per game average of his career as a result.
If Robinson stays on his current trajectory - and plays all six of the remaining games on the team's schedule - then he'll finish this regular season as the fourth leading rusher in Washington history through three years, surpassing Gibson who totaled 2,378 yards rushing from 2020-2022.
