New Faces in New Places, 2025 Week 1 Crimson Tide Tracker: Bama in the NFL
Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is with the Minnesota Vikings. So it center Ryan Kelly. Just like that, one of NFL franchises not known for having former Alabama players has four on the opening day roster, and all considered starters.
Quarterback Mac Jones is in San Francisco. So is running back Brian Robinson Jr. after recently being traded by Washington. Moreover, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is back with the Miami Dolphins, while wide receiver Amari Cooper has returned to the Raiders, only in a new place. They were still in Oakland when he last wore the black and silver in 2018, now he'll be playing home games in Las Vegas.
The first week of the NFL regular season is often a confusing one for those who are primarily college fans, as it often takes them a week or two to get used to seeing some of their favorite players in different uniforms.
We have the full rundown of active players, broken down by team, position and jersey numbers, but some other things you might want to note:
• Alabama will likely have 62 former players on opening day rosters this season, up one from a year ago. Look for the NFL to announce next week that the Crimson Tide led all schools with active players for the ninth straight season as Opening Weekend is the only time on the NFL calendar in which rosters aren't fluid.
• The team with the most active former Crimson Tide players is, of course, the Eagles with seven plus one on the practice squad. Yes, we count quarterback Jalen Hurts because he considers himself as being from both Alabama and Oklahoma, and he got a degree from each school. Tied for second with five, assuming they activate an injured player, are both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans, who are coached by former Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans.
• The only teams that don't have at least one Alabama player on the roster in some form (injured list and practice squad included) are the Bills, Steelers, Jaguars, Chiefs, Bears and Rams.
• One of the more interesting roster moves during training camp was the Atlanta Falcons adding Ronnie Harrison to the practice squad as an interior linebacker. He was a safety at Alabama (2015-17).
• With Jalen Milroe sticking with the Seattle Seahawks, Alabama could have five quarterbacks on active rosters to start the season. If Najee Harris plays this week, that's the same number as former Alabama running backs in the league.
NFL Week 1 Tracker
Game of the Week
There are four games featuring playoff teams from the end of last season: Chiefs vs. Chargers, Lions at Packers, Texans at Rams, Ravens at Bills. On paper, that last one stands out the most as it's just the the fifth time that the two most recent Most Valuable Players will meet in Week 1. Baltimore and Buffalo played twice last season, with the Ravens earning a 35-10 victory in Week 4 in Baltimore, and the Bills took a 27-25 win in the AFC Divisional Playoffs in Buffalo.
However, Alabama fans should try and check out Detroit at Green Bay. Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams are both coming off huge seasons, while Josh Jacobs paces the Packers' offense. Trying to slow those playmakers down are Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold for the Lions, and Xavier McKinney for the green and gold. Remember, he had eight picks last season.
NFL Week 1 Notes
• Harris is back home in California, but his debut with the Chargers could happen in Brazil at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. He's just the fourth player since 1990 to have 1,000 rushing yards and at least seven rushing touchdowns in each of his first four seasons. Overall, he had 5,461 scrimmage yards (4,312 rushing, 1,149 receiving) and 34 touchdowns with Pittsburgh.
• Keep an eye on Bryce Young against the Jaguars. He had 10 touchdowns (seven passing, three rushing) over his final three games last season and didn't have any interceptions.
• How old is Aaron Rodgers again? 41? He had 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes with the New York Jets last season has moved on to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Guess which team he'll face in Week 1? You have to like Quinnen Williams' chances at catching up to him a couple times.
• How will Daron Payne do in Washington without Allen and Dante Fowler? There's going to be a lot of pressure on Javon Kinlaw to step up, but the key up front figures to be Von Miller as a pass-rusher. he leads all active players with 129.5 career sacks.
• We already miss Julio Jones and C.J. Mosley, who both retired during the offseason. Football just doesn't seem right without having them on the field any more.
How to Watch: NFL Week 1
Thursday's Game
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC), 7:20 p.m. CT
Friday's Game
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers at São Paulo, Brazil (YouTube), 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (Fox), noon
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Fox), noon
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (CBS), noon
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars (Fox), noon
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (CBS), noon
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (CBS), noon
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets (CBS), noon
New York Giants at Washington Commanders (Fox), noon
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (Fox), 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Fox), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (CBS), 3:25 p.m.
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (CBS), 3:25 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (NBC), 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 8
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (ESPN, ABC), 7:15 p.m.