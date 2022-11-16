Skip to main content

Alabama Climbs in CFP Ranking

Where the Crimson Tide ended up in the committee's rankings after a top-15 road win over the weekend.

With its first ranked road win in three tries and one team ahead in the rankings losing over the weekend, Alabama moved up one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. 

During Tuesday night's CFP ranking show on ESPN Tuesday night, the Crimson Tide came in at No. 8, up one spot from a week ago. It is the same ranking Alabama had in both the Coaches and AP Poll.

Alabama is just four spots out of the playoff race currently, but with just games against Austin Peay and Auburn remaining, there's not a chance to add any quality wins to its resume. The Crimson Tide would need to rely on a lot of chaos around college football for any chance to get back to the CFP. 

Head coach Nick Saban is just focused on the team getting better with two games remaining. 

"I think the focus needs to be on our team, what our team needs to do, each individual on our team and each unit on our team, what do we need to do to improve?" Saban said Monday. "What do we need to try to do a better job with consistency and execution in terms of what we do as coaches as well as how we get the players to stay focused so that we can execute with more consistency."

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. TCU (10-0)

5. Tennessee (9-1)

6. LSU (8-2)

7. USC (9-1)

8. Alabama (8-2)

9. Clemson (9-1)

10. Utah (8-2)

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Oregon (8-2)

13. North Carolina (9-1)

14. Ole Miss (8-2)

15. Kansas State (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Washington (8-2)

18. Notre Dame (7-3)

19. Florida State (7-3)

20. UCF (8-2)

21. Tulane (8-2)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Oregon State (7-3)

24. NC State (7-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-2)

