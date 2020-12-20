Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Football Captures 28th SEC Title, Defeats No. 7 Florida 52-46

• Najee Harris had the Best Game, Mac Jones Won his Showdown, but DeVonta Smith has been Alabama's Best Player in 2020

• Najee Harris Obliterates Florida, Alabama's Record Book at Same Time

• What They Said After Alabama's Win Over Florida in the SEC Championship Game

• Notebook: Alabama's SEC Title Might Have Come At a Cost With Landon Dickerson's Knee Injury

• Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Crimson vs No. 7 Florida Gators

• Alabama Basketball Falls to Western Kentucky, 73-71

• Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 15

• Clutch Free Throws, Rebounds Key Alabama's 74-68 Win Over Memphis

• The Saban Top 100: No. 6 Jonathan Allen

• Crimson Tikes: Tales of Old Glory

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Selection Sunday, 11 a.m., ESPN

Crimson Tide Results

• Men's basketball: Western Kentucky 73, Alabama 71

• Women's basketball: Alabama 74, Memphis 68

• Football, SEC Championship Game: Alabama 52, Florida 46

Did You Notice?

• Just days after Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly threatened to boycott the College Football Playoff if families could not attend, the committee decided to pull the semifinal from the Rose Bowl in light of Pasadena's COVID-19 restrictions. The game will now be played in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced on Saturday evening. It will still be played on Jan. 1, 2021.

• The Cleveland Cavaliers waived guard/forward Levi Randolph.

• Tua Tagovailoa and Raekwon Davis had a busy day:

... but behind the scenes:

• Think the work crew is already over there?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 20, 1976: A record crowd of 52,737 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis was stunned while watching underdog Alabama dominate UCLA, 36-6. Linebacker Barry Krauss, who had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown, was voted the game MVP.

December 20, 1994: Calvin Ridley was born in Coconut Creek, Fla.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"One day, we had a game and we were at the school about to leave and coach [Mario] Cristobal came to the back and asked me to come out there [to Alabama] and take a visit just to see how it is. And I really, like this is the truth … I told him, ‘No, I’m not going to go out there. I’m just going to go to Miami.’ He was like, ‘Man, just come out there and take a visit.’ So I really went out there and saw it, they were playing LSU. And it blew my mind how many people were at the game. I just committed. I called my mom and I told her I wanted to commit. And she was like, ‘That’s Alabama, that’s far.’ She was like, ‘Miami’s right here.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s going to be better for me, winning championships.’ I (wanted) to be a champion, so I did it.” – Calvin Ridley to CampusLore

