Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Florida Defensive Lineman Zachary Carter

He changed his jersey from No. 17 to 6, partly because he had always wanted a single-digit jersey, resulting in a fresh start for his final year.

So far it seems to be working.

Defensive end Zachary Carter, who opted to return to Florida for a fifth season instead of entering the 2021 NFL Draft, is already boosting his stick as he was the name Co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after the Gators' victory against Florida Atlantic.

Carter was credited with taking 44 snaps, and finished with four tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback pressures against the Owls.

"I gotta give credit to my back end, they did a great job covering tonight, helping me get back there, especially my guys inside for giving me that push," Carter said per All Gators. " It was just one of those games. I was feeling it tonight and, you know, I’m excited for this year. I’m planning on having a big year.”

Last season, his first as a full-time starter, Carter had five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

So far this season he already has 5.5 tackles for a loss, which ranks second in the SEC and is third in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Zachary Carter

Jersey: No. 6

Position: Defensive lineman

Height: 6-3.5

Weight: 285

DOB: 4/7/99

Draft Eligible: 2022

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

High School: Hillsborough

Background

Raised in Tampa. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played football and basketball as a power forward in high school. Redshirt. Weight has fluctuated at Florida, being listed at 236 lbs as a redshirt sophomore and 290 lbs as a year later.

Pros

Has average athleticism with good lateral agility, making him dangerous on stunts. He is best as a bull rusher, landing his hands and pushing the pocket. Carter punishes leaning blockers on the perimeter by knocking their hands down and showing flexibility to turn the corner. When he gets off the ball well, he can not only stack but also stand up blockers.

Cons

A tweener, Carter does not have a clear position playing on the outside and interior. His pass rush moves are often off target, whiffing on double-hand swipes. A lack of violence in his hands prevents him from breaking the contact point, causing him to get latched on and controlled. Carter gets washed by combo blocks and struggles to take blows on the interior due to a lack of play strength. Susceptible to biting on play-action.

Summary

Defensive lineman with inside-out flexibility and average athleticism. Carter is best as a bull rusher, showing above-average length to also stack blocks. His pass rush moves often miss and he lacks violence. In the run game, he gets washed. Carter projects as a defensive end who can offer depth in a 3-4 defense. His lack of run game impact may relegate him to a practice squad role.

Grades

5.9 (current value)/6.7 (potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

This is a key matchup for the Gators, and one they probably have to win, because Alabama has a new right tackle and Chris Owens was a late move from center. A stunt is what led to the Crimson Tide's first turnover of the season, so it only makes sense that the Gators try to unleash Carter and try and force some mistakes. he had two tackles for a loss including a sack during last year's SEC Championship Game. However, Carter is susceptible to a power running attack, so if Alabama starts pounding the ball on the right side that's why: they're going right at him to get Carter on his heels.

