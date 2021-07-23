Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 23, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is ... National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Headlines ... 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

43 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 23, 1969: Don Hutson, Alabama's famed end of the 1930s, was named to the all-time college football team, as the sport began the celebration of its 100th year. Hutson was one of 11 players selected. — Bryant Museum

July 23, 2018: Alabama dedicated its latest facility, the dining hall and nutrition center as part of the Mal Moore Athletic Facility. The state-of-the-art addition of 25,000 square feet cost approximately $15 million. The area where the players used to eat in the football building was converted into a recruiting room the size of a large football, and featured both major individual awards and recent national championship trophies. “When Coach Saban talks about recruits, what they expect when the visit Alabama, they expect us to be the best,” Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said during the dedication.

July 23, 1982: 2010 NBA All-Star Gerald Wallace was born in Childersburg, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“When Coach Saban talks about recruits, what they expect when they visit Alabama, they expect us to be the best,” – Director of Athletics Greg Byrne during the dedication of the dining hall and nutrition center, and recruiting room as part of the Mal Moore Athletic Facilities, on this date in 2018.

We'll leave you with this ...

Don Hutson
