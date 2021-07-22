Sports Illustrated home
Live Updates from Day 4 of SEC Media Days

Arkansas, Auburn and Missouri will wrap up the kickoff event to the 2021 college football season
Author:
Publish date:

Poor Auburn. 

When the initial schedule for 2021 Media Days was released month ago, it looked very favorable for the Tigers. Going last, on the final day with two of the programs that had to travel the most to attend the interview sessions at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Auburn looked to dominate the spotlight on Thursday. 

Now, not so much. 

Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC regarding a potential conference move. All indications are not only may it happen, but happen quickly. 

Instead of Bryan Harsin's introduction to most journalists in these parts, the talk of the league being on the verge of becoming super-conference will almost certainly overshadow everything else on Thursday. 

For example, you don't think that Arkansas and Missouri will be asked about potentially being reunited with their former Big 12 powers, do you? Nah. 

Regardless, there will be a final day of SEC Media Days, as all 16 — excuse me, 14 — head coaches will get their turn at the podium. 

Is it too early to start thinking about 2025 SEC Media Days at A&T Stadium in Dallas? 

Check out our live thread on the BamaCentral forums as well. 

Thursday's SEC Media Days Schedule 

9:05 a.m.: Missouri — Eliah Drinkwitz; Akial Byers, DL; Case Cook, OL

10:30 a.m.: Arkansas — Sam Pittman; Myron Cunningham, OL; Grant Morgan, LB

Noon: Auburn — Bryan Harsin; Bo Nix, QB; Owen Pappoe, LB

Wednesday's SEC Media Days Highlights 

This story will be regularly updated on Thursday 

