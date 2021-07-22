Live Updates from Day 4 of SEC Media Days
Poor Auburn.
When the initial schedule for 2021 Media Days was released month ago, it looked very favorable for the Tigers. Going last, on the final day with two of the programs that had to travel the most to attend the interview sessions at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Auburn looked to dominate the spotlight on Thursday.
Now, not so much.
Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC regarding a potential conference move. All indications are not only may it happen, but happen quickly.
Instead of Bryan Harsin's introduction to most journalists in these parts, the talk of the league being on the verge of becoming super-conference will almost certainly overshadow everything else on Thursday.
For example, you don't think that Arkansas and Missouri will be asked about potentially being reunited with their former Big 12 powers, do you? Nah.
Regardless, there will be a final day of SEC Media Days, as all 16 — excuse me, 14 — head coaches will get their turn at the podium.
Is it too early to start thinking about 2025 SEC Media Days at A&T Stadium in Dallas?
Check out our live thread on the BamaCentral forums as well.
Thursday's SEC Media Days Schedule
9:05 a.m.: Missouri — Eliah Drinkwitz; Akial Byers, DL; Case Cook, OL
10:30 a.m.: Arkansas — Sam Pittman; Myron Cunningham, OL; Grant Morgan, LB
Noon: Auburn — Bryan Harsin; Bo Nix, QB; Owen Pappoe, LB
Wednesday's SEC Media Days Highlights
- Amidst Changing Landscape, Nick Saban's Task of Rebuilding Alabama More Difficult Than Ever
- Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Doesn't Regret Previous Comments About Beating Nick Saban, Alabama
- Instant Analysis: Recapping Alabama at the 2021 SEC Football Media Days
- Mike Leach on Nick Saban: "Everybody Respects What He's Done"
- Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis: "This is going to be a very good unit"
- Former Alabama DL Christian Barmore Signs Rookie Deal with New England Patriots
- Nick Saban: "Pretty Close to 90 Percent of Players Have Been Vaccinated"
- Nick Saban Raves About Transfers WR Jameson Williams and LB Henry To'oTo'o
- Nick Saban Elaborates on NIL and Its Impact on College Football
- Alabama's John Metchie III Embracing Leadership Role in Unproven Wide Receiver Room
- Nick Saban Impressed with OG Javion Cohen: "We're Very Pleased"
- Everything Nick Saban Said at the 2021 SEC Media Days
- Alabama Watch List Tracker: Brian Robinson Jr. Up for Doak Walker Award
This story will be regularly updated on Thursday