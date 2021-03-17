Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 17, 2021

Today is … St. Patrick's Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at Tiger Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Women's Swimming and Diving: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama at Troy, PPD

Men's Golf: Alabama at Tiger Invitational, PPD

Former Crimson Tide great and and seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry is graduating from The Capstone this spring.

Heisman-winner Devonta Smith decided who is representing him in the NFL. Founded by LeBron James' agent Rich Paul, Klutch has quickly gained the attraction of high-profile athletes in multiple sports. Smith only adds to the glamour.

Well, here is another Alabama football milestone. You aren't surprised, are you? The slogan 'NFLU' is more than fitting at this point.

Reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry gifted his offensive linemen some new jewelry as thanks for blocking and paving the way for yet another accolade collected by the former Heisman-winner.

Add it to the (growing) list … another collection of Alabama student-athletes named All-Americans at their sport. More impressive, cross country finally found its long-awaited moment in the spotlight.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

171 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 17, 1957: Barry Krauss was born in Pompano Beach, Fla.

March 17, 1963: Staring into a live television camera, Paul Bryant angrily denied he and Wally Butts conspired to fix the 1962 Georgia football game. One of the stars of the 1962 team, Lee Roy Jordan defended his coach, noting that the offense led by quarterback Joe Namath and the defense led by him were the reasons Alabama won 35-0. It was also released that Bryant had taken a lie detector test and had passed with flying colors. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Everything coach told us turned out to be right – except the vote. He said we had to beat Ohio State convincingly. He said Oklahoma would lose, Michigan would lose, and Notre Dame would beat Texas. We just looked at him, feeling it couldn’t all happen like he said. Damn if it didn’t. Man, I was driving home; sure we’d be national champions. Then we go and get ripped off.” – Barry Krauss of the 1978 bowl sequence

