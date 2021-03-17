All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 17, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … St. Patrick's Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at Tiger Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Women's Swimming and Diving: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama at Troy, PPD

Men's Golf: Alabama at Tiger Invitational, PPD

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Former Crimson Tide great and and seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry is graduating from The Capstone this spring.
  • Heisman-winner Devonta Smith decided who is representing him in the NFL. Founded by LeBron James' agent Rich Paul, Klutch has quickly gained the attraction of high-profile athletes in multiple sports. Smith only adds to the glamour. 
  • Well, here is another Alabama football milestone. You aren't surprised, are you? The slogan 'NFLU' is more than fitting at this point.
  • Reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry gifted his offensive linemen some new jewelry as thanks for blocking and paving the way for yet another accolade collected by the former Heisman-winner. 
  • Add it to the (growing) list … another collection of Alabama student-athletes named All-Americans at their sport. More impressive, cross country finally found its long-awaited moment in the spotlight.
  • In case you didn't watch the SEC Network yesterday

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener: 

171 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

March 17, 1957: Barry Krauss was born in Pompano Beach, Fla.

March 17, 1963: Staring into a live television camera, Paul Bryant angrily denied he and Wally Butts conspired to fix the 1962 Georgia football game. One of the stars of the 1962 team, Lee Roy Jordan defended his coach, noting that the offense led by quarterback Joe Namath and the defense led by him were the reasons Alabama won 35-0. It was also released that Bryant had taken a lie detector test and had passed with flying colors. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

“Everything coach told us turned out to be right – except the vote. He said we had to beat Ohio State convincingly. He said Oklahoma would lose, Michigan would lose, and Notre Dame would beat Texas. We just looked at him, feeling it couldn’t all happen like he said. Damn if it didn’t. Man, I was driving home; sure we’d be national champions. Then we go and get ripped off.” – Barry Krauss of the 1978 bowl sequence

We'll leave you with this …

Kenny Stabler and Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 17, 2021

Alabama basketball player John Petty Jr., Oct. 15, 2020 practice
All Things Bama

Video: Alabama Basketball Holds First Practice for NCAA Tournament

Screen Shot 2021-03-16 at 6.14.04 PM
All Things Bama

Herb Jones Named Third-Team AP All-American

2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket
All Things Bama

Odds on Nearly Everything an Alabama Basketball Fan Can Imagine for the NCAA Tournament

Alabama basketball receives trophy after SEC Tournament championship
BamaCentral+

Just A Minute: A Special Shout Out to Crimson Tide Basketball Fans

Alabama softball player Bailey Hemphill
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill and Lexi Kilfoyl Earn SEC Weekly Softball Awards

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama practice, December 28, 2020
All Things Bama

Spring Preview: With Stellar Linebacking Corps, Alabama D Could Have Outstanding Front Seven

Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Moves Up to No. 3 After Weekend Sweep of Auburn