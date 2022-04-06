Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

National Student-Athlete Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Softball: No. 4 Alabama vs Jacksonville State (Sand Mountain Showdown); Albertville, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; Live AudioLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Alabama 10, Samford 1

Did you notice?

  • Alabama Basketball head coach Nate Oats played in a celebrity basketball game over the weekend in New Orleans. 
  • Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie has scheduled a meeting this week with the Washington Commanders in the leadup to the NFL Draft.  
  • Alabama third basemen Ashley Prange signed an NIL deal with Campus Ink. 

Did you see?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 6, 1901: Crimson Tide legend Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert was born in Meridian, Miss.

April 6, 1988: Bobby Humphrey, considered a prime candidate for the Heisman Trophy for the upcoming season, suffered a broken left foot in practice.

April 6, 2001: Kira Lewis Jr. was born.

April 6, 2012: Jennifer Fenton set the NCAA record with 74 consecutive stolen bases without being caught during Alabama’s 6-0 win over LSU, stealing two bases in the third inning.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"A game like this, Alabama players will remember it for the rest of their lives. Auburn players...it'll eat their guts out the rest of their lives." — Former Auburn coach Pat Dye after Van Tiffen kicked his 52 yard field goal to beat Auburn in 1985.

We'll leave you with this...

