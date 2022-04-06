Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 6, 2022
National Student-Athlete Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Softball: No. 4 Alabama vs Jacksonville State (Sand Mountain Showdown); Albertville, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; Live Audio; Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Baseball: Alabama 10, Samford 1
Did you notice?
- Alabama Basketball head coach Nate Oats played in a celebrity basketball game over the weekend in New Orleans.
- Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie has scheduled a meeting this week with the Washington Commanders in the leadup to the NFL Draft.
- Alabama third basemen Ashley Prange signed an NIL deal with Campus Ink.
Did you see?
WR Agiye Hall at Alabama
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 6, 1901: Crimson Tide legend Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert was born in Meridian, Miss.
April 6, 1988: Bobby Humphrey, considered a prime candidate for the Heisman Trophy for the upcoming season, suffered a broken left foot in practice.
April 6, 2001: Kira Lewis Jr. was born.
April 6, 2012: Jennifer Fenton set the NCAA record with 74 consecutive stolen bases without being caught during Alabama’s 6-0 win over LSU, stealing two bases in the third inning.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"A game like this, Alabama players will remember it for the rest of their lives. Auburn players...it'll eat their guts out the rest of their lives." — Former Auburn coach Pat Dye after Van Tiffen kicked his 52 yard field goal to beat Auburn in 1985.