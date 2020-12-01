SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 1, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … World Trick Shot Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs UNLV, Maui Invitational, Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m. CT, ESPN 2, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men's Basketball: Stanford 82, Alabama 64

The No. 25 Alabama men’s basketball team dropped an 82-64 decision to Stanford in the opening round of the Camping World Maui Invitational on Monday night. Alabama was led for a second straight game by guard Jahvon Quinerly, who collected team highs of 14 points and three steals. Jaden Shackelford was the only other UA player to reach double digits, finishing with 10 points on the night.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • The Denver Nuggets signed former Alabama forward JaMychal Green:
  • The New Orleans Pelicans officially signed former Crimson Tide guard Kira Lewis Jr., but per team policy did not release the contract terms:
  • Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was named to the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 1, 1979: Steadman Shealy scored a game-winning touchdown from eight yards out in the fourth quarter of the Auburn game, giving Alabama a hard-fought, come-from-behind 25-18 victory and earning Crimson Tide a spot in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama has 24 first downs to Auburn's 11 and 394 yards to 249.

December 1, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 3:15 remaining, and No. 2 Alabama barely held to defeat No. 3 Georgia 32-28 in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had the ball at the Alabama 5-yard-line when time expired. Eddie Lacy had 181 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while T.J Yeldon had 153 yards on 25 attempts and one score at the Georgia Dome.

December 1, 1996: Matt Womack was born.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I'm ready to have a heart attack here." — Nick Saban after Alabama held on to defeat Georgia on this date in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.

We’ll leave you with this …

How to Watch Crimson Tide Basketball at Maui Invitational: Alabama vs. UNLV, TV Times, Tournament Bracket

Alabama will face its first Division I opponents of the 2020-21 season, when it plays at the relocated Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.

Christopher Walsh

Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Stanford Cardinal

The final first-round matchup of the Maui Invitational tips off at 8:30 p.m (CT) on ESPN2

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball Takes Hard Fall Against Stanford, 82-64

After a 9-0 run to close out the first half, the Cardinal didn't look back as the Crimson Tide falls in the first round of the 2020 Maui Invitational

Joey Blackwell

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

Alabama handled Jacksonville State with relative ease, but how did the rest of the SEC do in its opening week?

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 12: Derrick Henry has Another Dominating Game

Minkah Fitzpatrick has helped the Steelers make a run at history, while numerous former Crimson Tide players will play big parts in some key NFL Week 12 matchups

Kristi F. Patick

The Saban Top 100: No. 25 Cam Robinson

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Expects to Return to Sideline For LSU Game

After his one-game absence, the Crimson Tide coach will return to his normal post this Saturday for a trip to Death Valley

Tyler Martin

Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Adding Scary Wrinkle to Nation's Best Offense

Alabama's new-age tight end has provided another scary wrinkle to one of the nation's most efficient offenses

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban Reveals Key to WR DeVonta Smith's Success Against Defenses: Versatility

The senior wide receiver has been all but unstoppable this season for the Crimson Tide's offense

Joey Blackwell

Alabama QB Mac Jones Earns SEC Weekly Honors After Stellar Iron Bowl Performance

It is the fourth time this season that Jones has been named the league's offensive player of the week

Tyler Martin