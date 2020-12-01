Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 1, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … World Trick Shot Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
Men's Basketball: Alabama vs UNLV, Maui Invitational, Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m. CT, ESPN 2, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
Men's Basketball: Stanford 82, Alabama 64
The No. 25 Alabama men’s basketball team dropped an 82-64 decision to Stanford in the opening round of the Camping World Maui Invitational on Monday night. Alabama was led for a second straight game by guard Jahvon Quinerly, who collected team highs of 14 points and three steals. Jaden Shackelford was the only other UA player to reach double digits, finishing with 10 points on the night.
Bama Central Headlines …
- Nick Saban Reveals Key to WR DeVonta Smith's Success Against Defenses: Versatility
- Nick Saban Expects to Return to Sideline For LSU Game
- The Saban Top 100: No. 25 Cam Robinson
- Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Adding Scary Wrinkle to Nation's Best Offense
- Alabama QB Mac Jones Earns SEC Weekly Honors After Stellar Iron Bowl Performance
- SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1
- All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Recap Plus Maui Invitational Preview
- Alabama Football’s Christian Harris Selected as Semifinalist for Butkus Award
- Ariyah Copeland is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
- The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Iron Bowl: No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama
- In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball Takes Hard Fall Against Stanford, 82-64
Did you notice?
- The Denver Nuggets signed former Alabama forward JaMychal Green:
- The New Orleans Pelicans officially signed former Crimson Tide guard Kira Lewis Jr., but per team policy did not release the contract terms:
- Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was named to the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 1, 1979: Steadman Shealy scored a game-winning touchdown from eight yards out in the fourth quarter of the Auburn game, giving Alabama a hard-fought, come-from-behind 25-18 victory and earning Crimson Tide a spot in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama has 24 first downs to Auburn's 11 and 394 yards to 249.
December 1, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 3:15 remaining, and No. 2 Alabama barely held to defeat No. 3 Georgia 32-28 in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had the ball at the Alabama 5-yard-line when time expired. Eddie Lacy had 181 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while T.J Yeldon had 153 yards on 25 attempts and one score at the Georgia Dome.
December 1, 1996: Matt Womack was born.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"I'm ready to have a heart attack here." — Nick Saban after Alabama held on to defeat Georgia on this date in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.