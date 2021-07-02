Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

In case you missed it: Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Miami

Former Alabama golfer Emma Talley is making some noise at the LPGA VOA Classic, tying her career-best round mark of 65.

Former Alabama catcher Alex Avila saw some time second base for the Washington Nationals on Thursday. It was his first-career start at the position.

Alabama soccer player Macy Clem has signed with Barstool Sports:

Alabama softball have five members on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team:

Julio Jones broke ground on a new car dealership in Roswell, Ga.:

64 days

July 2, 1951: Former Crimson Tide stars Ray Richeson (guard, 1948), Vaughn Mancha (center, 1945) and Harry Gilmer (tailback, 1945) were all named to the all-time Sugar Bowl team. — Bryant Museum

"When you win, there's glory enough for everybody. When you lose, there's glory for none." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

