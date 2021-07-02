Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... National Eat Your Beans Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama golfer Emma Talley is making some noise at the LPGA VOA Classic, tying her career-best round mark of 65.
  • Former Alabama catcher Alex Avila saw some time second base for the Washington Nationals on Thursday. It was his first-career start at the position.
  • Alabama soccer player Macy Clem has signed with Barstool Sports:
  • Alabama softball have five members on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team:
  • Julio Jones broke ground on a new car dealership in Roswell, Ga.:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

64 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 2, 1951: Former Crimson Tide stars Ray Richeson (guard, 1948), Vaughn Mancha (center, 1945) and Harry Gilmer (tailback, 1945) were all named to the all-time Sugar Bowl team. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"When you win, there's glory enough for everybody. When you lose, there's glory for none." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant in front of his tower
