Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 2, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Emma Talley is making some noise at the LPGA VOA Classic, tying her career-best round mark of 65.
- Former Alabama catcher Alex Avila saw some time second base for the Washington Nationals on Thursday. It was his first-career start at the position.
- Alabama soccer player Macy Clem has signed with Barstool Sports:
- Alabama softball have five members on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team:
- Julio Jones broke ground on a new car dealership in Roswell, Ga.:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
July 2, 1951: Former Crimson Tide stars Ray Richeson (guard, 1948), Vaughn Mancha (center, 1945) and Harry Gilmer (tailback, 1945) were all named to the all-time Sugar Bowl team. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day
"When you win, there's glory enough for everybody. When you lose, there's glory for none." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant