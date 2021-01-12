All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Shop for Travel Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 24 Alabama at Kentucky, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

College Football Playoff National Championship: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • The Tennessee Titans wished Alabama coach Nick Saban luck before the game, sharing these awesome photos from a time when he served as a coach on the Titans staff:
  • Big guys everywhere were impressed with Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown during Monday night's national championship:
  • The Strip in Tuscaloosa was an absolute madhouse following the Crimson Tide's victory, with students and fans flooding the streets after the final seconds ticked off of the clock:
  • And Ole Miss head coach/former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin watched the game at the stadium in Miami with a ton of former Crimson Tide talent:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

235 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 12, 1969: After guaranteeing a victory, former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath led a stunning 16-7 victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The Colts had been favored by 18 points. Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and was named the game’s most valuable player.

January 12, 2018: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you sit down and watch a football game with me and you have absolutely no recollection of my having been at the football game, and you turn off your television set entertained, informed and satisfied with what you’ve seen, then I think that I’ve done a pretty good job because I didn’t get in your way.” – Legendary announcer Keith Jackson, who dies on this date in 2018. He was 89. 

We’ll leave you with this …

Phidarian Phil Mathis confetti CFP National Championship 2021 2020
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 12, 2020

624F98AD-5BFD-49E3-81F9-B39D50F0AED6
All Things Bama

Behind the Scenes of the National Championship Game: Postgame Edition

011121_MFB_SmithDe_OhioState_CTP4604
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama Football 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

Jaylen Waddle, 2021 CFP National Championship
All Things Bama

Notebook: Landon Dickerson and Jaylen Waddle's Toughness on Display Versus Ohio State

011121_MFB_SmithDe_OhioState_CTP4760
All Things Bama

After 2020 Season, DeVonta Smith Will Be Remembered for So Much More Than Second and 26

011121_MFB_HarrisNa_OhioState_CTP9500
All Things Bama

Everything Alabama Crimson Tide Players Said After Winning the National Championship Game

011121_MFB_JonesMa_OhioState_CTP9209
All Things Bama

Alabama's Offensive Efficiency Historic in National Title Win Over Ohio State

011121_MFB_MathisPh_OhioState_CTP6008
All Things Bama

Everything Ohio State Said After the 52-24 Loss to Alabama in the National Championship Game