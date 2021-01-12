Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 12, 2020

Today is … National Shop for Travel Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 24 Alabama at Kentucky, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

College Football Playoff National Championship: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

The Tennessee Titans wished Alabama coach Nick Saban luck before the game, sharing these awesome photos from a time when he served as a coach on the Titans staff:

Big guys everywhere were impressed with Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown during Monday night's national championship:

The Strip in Tuscaloosa was an absolute madhouse following the Crimson Tide's victory, with students and fans flooding the streets after the final seconds ticked off of the clock:

And Ole Miss head coach/former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin watched the game at the stadium in Miami with a ton of former Crimson Tide talent:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 12, 1969: After guaranteeing a victory, former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath led a stunning 16-7 victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The Colts had been favored by 18 points. Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and was named the game’s most valuable player.

January 12, 2018: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you sit down and watch a football game with me and you have absolutely no recollection of my having been at the football game, and you turn off your television set entertained, informed and satisfied with what you’ve seen, then I think that I’ve done a pretty good job because I didn’t get in your way.” – Legendary announcer Keith Jackson, who dies on this date in 2018. He was 89.

