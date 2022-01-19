Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 19, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs No. 13 LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Stats

Former Alabama defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher entered the transfer portal once again.

Multiple Alabama swimmers received weekly honors from the SEC.

Bobby Colantonio Jr. was named the SEC Field Athlete of the Week.



January 19, 1945: Alabama star player Harry Gilmer, who was not registered at the Capstone for the quarter, told the Crimson White that he might return to play for the Crimson Tide in the fall. With World War II still being fought, he was working in a war plant in the Magic City. – Bryant Museum

January 19, 2013: Alabama celebrated its third BCS National Championship in four years with a parade down University Boulevard and speeches on the steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium. No one knew it at the time, but it was Mal Moore's final public speech as Alabama's athletic director.

"I don't know what else can be said about Coach Saban that hasn't already been said or written. He is the best coach, in my opinion, in the United States. Thank God he's on our side." – Mal Moore during the national championship celebration on this date in 2013.

