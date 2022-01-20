Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 20

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women’s basketball: Alabama vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Listen, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 70, No. 13 LSU 67

Did you notice?

  • Alabama football appears set to add a pair of assistants to its staff. 
  • Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe is officially off to the NFL after signing with an agent. Jobe, a senior, could have returned for one final year due to the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver granted to players due to COVID-19.
  • Alabama football extended offers to a few recruits, including 2022 tight end Danny Lewis Jr. as well as 2023 receivers Carnell Tate and Aidan Mizell and 2023 offensive tackle Payton Kirkland.
  • Freshman point guard J.D. Davison made his first career start for Alabama. The five-star talent has had better nights as he recorded just 4 points and three rebounds over 18 minutes in the Crimson Tide’s 70-67 victory over No. 13 LSU.
  • LSU basketball coach Will Wade was called for a technical foul after arguing a call in the second half of Wednesday’s loss to Alabama.
  • Following the game, Wade spoke his mind when asked about the incident.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

January 20, 1702: French colonists, led by Jean Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, established Fort Louis de la Mobile on a bluff twenty-seven miles up the Mobile River from Mobile Bay. The settlement, which became simply known as "Mobile," moved to its permanent site at the mouth of the Mobile River in 1711. It served as the capital of the colony of Louisiana from its founding to 1718.

January 20, 1974: Randy Hall, a junior defensive tackle, was named an Academic All-American. A pre-medicine student, Hall had a 3.88 average in the classroom. His teammate, safety David McMakin, was chosen to the second team Academic All-American squad.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

Joe Namath, Sports Illustrated cover, Jan. 20, 1969
