Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 10, 2022
Today is... National Mario Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men’s Basketball SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Listen
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: North Alabama 9, Alabama 5
- Swimming and Diving: NCAA Zone B Championships
Did you notice?
- Alabama cross country runner Hillary Cheruiyot was named SEC Freshman Runner of the Year.
- Women’s basketball commit Karly Weathers was named Gatorade Tennessee Girls Basketbal Player of the Year.
- Alabama basketball guard Jahvon “Jelly” Quinerly has is own jelly.
- Alabama diver Mohamed Farouk will compete at the NCAA Championships off the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform.
- Former Alabama basketball player Mo Williams resigned as the head coach of Alabama State.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 10, 1964: Former Alabama linebacker Wayne Davis was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
March 10, 2010: The Alabama football team visited the White House for the first time with Nick Saban. When the coach and President met in the Green Room, ESPN reported that Saban said "Every new success brings a new set of challenges," and President Barack Obama responded: "Tell me about it!"
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"One of the trademarks of this team has been its unwavering focus on what's important. I know shortly after the 2008 season, Coach hung a picture of the Florida Gators winning the national championship in the locker room -- not too subtle. It was his way of asking his players, did they want to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill? Or did they want to work hard enough to beat the best team in the country? It's pretty clear what choice they made." — President Barack Obama