Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Ash Wednesday

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; Hilton Head Island, S.C.; Golf Channel

Women's Basketball: No. 11 Alabama vs No. 14 Auburn; SEC Women's Basketball Tournament; Nashville, Tenn.; 1:25; SEC Network

Baseball : Alabama vs Troy; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 3 p.m.; SEC Network+

Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs UAB; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; 97.5 FM

Men's Basketball: No. 25 Alabama vs Texas A&M; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Alabama 7, UT-Martin 6

Did you notice?

Jaden Shackelford has a new autographed card available for purchase.

Lexi Graber was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper's future in Dallas may be uncertain.

Did you see?

Alabama Baseball vs. UT-Martin

March 2, 1938: Crimson Tide coach Frank Thomas said that Charley Boswell had emerged as the top candidate for the left halfback slot. "Charley has great speed, and he should be a key player for us this fall," said Thomas, as Alabama neared the completion of spring practices. Boswell, the 1935 state champion in the 100-hard dash and runner-up in the 220, was expected to compete for Red Drew's track team as well.

March 2, 1935: Gene Stallings was born in Paris, Texas.

March 2, 1971: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell died in Los Angeles.

March 2, 1998: Tuanigamanuolepola, otherwise known as “Tua,” Tagovailoa, was born in Hawaii.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"He said he just needed more room to throw the ball." – Nick Saban on why Tua Tagovailoa said he took a sack the play before throwing the national-championship-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Georgia

We'll leave you with this...