Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Ash Wednesday

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Golf: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; Hilton Head Island, S.C.; Golf Channel

  • Women's Basketball: No. 11 Alabama vs No. 14 Auburn; SEC Women's Basketball Tournament; Nashville, Tenn.; 1:25; SEC Network

  • Baseball : Alabama vs Troy; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 3 p.m.; SEC Network+

  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs UAB; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; 97.5 FM

  • Men's Basketball: No. 25 Alabama vs Texas A&M; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Alabama 7, UT-Martin 6

Did you notice?

  • Jaden Shackelford has a new autographed card available for purchase. 
  • Lexi Graber was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week. 
  • Cowboys WR Amari Cooper's future in Dallas may be uncertain.

Did you see?

Alabama Baseball vs. UT-Martin

On this Date in Crimson Tide History

March 2, 1938: Crimson Tide coach Frank Thomas said that Charley Boswell had emerged as the top candidate for the left halfback slot. "Charley has great speed, and he should be a key player for us this fall," said Thomas, as Alabama neared the completion of spring practices. Boswell, the 1935 state champion in the 100-hard dash and runner-up in the 220, was expected to compete for Red Drew's track team as well.

March 2, 1935: Gene Stallings was born in Paris, Texas.

March 2, 1971: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell died in Los Angeles.

March 2, 1998: Tuanigamanuolepola, otherwise known as “Tua,” Tagovailoa, was born in Hawaii.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"He said he just needed more room to throw the ball." – Nick Saban on why Tua Tagovailoa said he took a sack the play before throwing the national-championship-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Georgia

We'll leave you with this...

All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2022

By Blake Byler
1 minute ago
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Falls to UT Martin, 7-6

By Joey Blackwell
6 hours ago
022322_MBA_RoseCa_ASU_JH8192
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball Looking to Ignite Offense

By Clay Miller
8 hours ago
Drew Williamson
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs UT Martin

By Joey Blackwell
9 hours ago
Alabama softball infield
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Stays Strong at No. 2 in Polls

By Katie Windham
10 hours ago
attachment-_big_021722_WBB_DavisBr_Tennessee_RS7025
All Things Bama

Brittany Davis Named Second Team All-SEC

By Blake Byler
10 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) guard Jaden Shackelford (5) and guard JD Davison (3) celebrate after defeating the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Trending with the Tide: Things are Clicking Again for Alabama Basketball

By Tony Tsoukalas
11 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

Alabama F Noah Gurley Discusses Decision to Return for Extra Season

By Joey Blackwell
11 hours ago