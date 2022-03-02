Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2022
Today is ... Ash Wednesday
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Women's Golf: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; Hilton Head Island, S.C.; Golf Channel
Women's Basketball: No. 11 Alabama vs No. 14 Auburn; SEC Women's Basketball Tournament; Nashville, Tenn.; 1:25; SEC Network
Baseball : Alabama vs Troy; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 3 p.m.; SEC Network+
Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs UAB; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; 97.5 FM
Men's Basketball: No. 25 Alabama vs Texas A&M; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 6 p.m. CT; SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
Baseball: Alabama 7, UT-Martin 6
Did you notice?
- Jaden Shackelford has a new autographed card available for purchase.
- Lexi Graber was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week.
- Cowboys WR Amari Cooper's future in Dallas may be uncertain.
Did you see?
Alabama Baseball vs. UT-Martin
On this Date in Crimson Tide History
March 2, 1938: Crimson Tide coach Frank Thomas said that Charley Boswell had emerged as the top candidate for the left halfback slot. "Charley has great speed, and he should be a key player for us this fall," said Thomas, as Alabama neared the completion of spring practices. Boswell, the 1935 state champion in the 100-hard dash and runner-up in the 220, was expected to compete for Red Drew's track team as well.
March 2, 1935: Gene Stallings was born in Paris, Texas.
March 2, 1971: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell died in Los Angeles.
March 2, 1998: Tuanigamanuolepola, otherwise known as “Tua,” Tagovailoa, was born in Hawaii.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"He said he just needed more room to throw the ball." – Nick Saban on why Tua Tagovailoa said he took a sack the play before throwing the national-championship-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Georgia