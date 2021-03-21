Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 21, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

• Alabama Gymnastics Wins First SEC Championship since 2015

• Alabama Basketball Holds Off Iona, 68-55

• BamaCentral Courtside: No. 5 Alabama 68, Iona 55

• Nate Oats, Herb Jones Grade Alabama's Performance Against Iona

• Herb Jones on Alabama Fans at Hinkle Fieldhouse: "I Seen a Whole Lot of Red"

• Alabama's Side of East Bracket Opens Up; Second-Round Game Times Announced

• How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs Maryland in the Second Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament

• Opening Lines for the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament

• No. 2 Alabama Softball Evens Series Against Tennessee with 7-1 Win

• No. 22 Alabama Baseball Falls to No. 1 Arkansas, 9-1

• Fixing Third-Down Issues on Defense of Upmost Importance For Alabama Football This Spring

• What Crimson Tide Player Herb Jones said after Alabama Beat Iona in the NCAA Tournament

• 'Definitely not one of our better games' and Everything Else Nate Oats Said After Iona Win

• Everything Rick Pitino and Iona Said After NCAA Tournament Loss to Alabama

• Everything Maryland Said About Beating UConn, and Facing Alabama Next in NCAA Tournament

• Live Updates: No. 5 Alabama Basketball vs Iona at the NCAA Tournament

• No. 5 Alabama Basketball Gears Up for First-Round NCAA Tournament Matchup Against Iona

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

• Women's golf: Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, at Athens, Ga., all day

• Men's tennis: Memphis at Alabama, 1 p.m., Video Stream, Live Scoring

• Soccer: Alabama at South Alabama, 1 p.m.

• Softball: Tennessee at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPNU, Live Video, Live Stats

• Baseball: Alabama at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC Network

• Volleyball: Tennessee def. Alabama, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20

• Softball: Alabama 7, Tennessee 1

• Men's Basketball, NCAA Tournament: Alabama 68, Iona 55

• Baseball: Arkansas 9, Alabama 1

• Alabama closed the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships by winning the meet’s final event, the 400 freestyle relay, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. It was first-ever national relay title with a school record 3:09.78, and cemented the Crimson Tide’s fifth-place team finish, tying for the best in school history. Morgan Scott, Kalia Antoniou, Flora Molnar and Cora Dupre combined to post a school record 3:09.78 to win the 400 freestyle relay by more than half a second. Rhyan White also placed second in the 200 backstroke at 1:48.99. "Those are all amazing accomplishments, said interim head coach Ozzie Quevedo, "but when you throw them all together, we’re just so proud.”

• The Alabama women brought home one gold medal and three silver medals, while the men brought home two gold medals and one silver medal as the Crimson Tide track and field team concluded the Tiger Track Classic at Auburn. Robert Dunning took first in the men’s 400-meter hurdles (51.67) and Christal Mosley, Katie Funcheon, Sydney Milani and Natassha McDonald secured gold in the women’s 4x400-meter relay (3:35.72).

• The Alabama women’s golf team wrapped up the second round at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on the par-72 University of Georgia Golf Course in 13th place. The Crimson Tide was 22-over par at 314, while South Carolina led the tournament at 4-over par. Individually, Benedetta Moresco was in a tie for 11th place, seven strokes behind leader Ingrid Lindblad of LSU.

• Alabama volleyball fell in its final home game of the season to Tennessee, 3-1. Kendyl Reaugh notched her fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 14 digs and a team-leading 12 kills, while also adding a career-high four service aces. Riley Fisbeck was just one dig shy of earning her seventh straight double-double, totaling 15 assists and nine digs.

• No. 11 Alabama Rowing won three of its four races against No. 8 Tennessee on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

• Robert Horry couldn't help himself when hearing Charles Barkley picked Alabama for the Final Four:

• Alabama opened the day with a win in the First Varsity 8+, crossing the line in 6:25.6. It won the Second Varsity 8+ by half a second, winning in 6:35.0. The Lady Vols earned a narrow win in the First Varsity 4+, but Alabama earned a convincing seven-second win in the Second Varsity 4+. "It wasn’t the senior day we had planned but we head home happy with our results," Crimson Tide coach Glenn Putyrae said about the rescheduled event.

• The Arizona Diamondbacks re-assigned pitcher Taylor Guilbeau to their minor league camp.

• Lee Hodges is tied for 12th entering the final round at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club in Broussard. but that wasn't the story regarding him at the Korn Ferry Tour event:

March 21, 1999: Alabama softball’s Carrie Moreman recorded eight hits during a 19-inning win over Arkansas, setting an NCAA Division I record for most hits in a single game.

March 21, 1955: Jim Wells was born on March 21, 1955. He’s the winningest baseball coach in school history, 522–246 (.680).

March 21, 1995: A’Shawn Robinson was born in Fort Worth, Texas.

“He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23-year-old and I listened to Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant.” – Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.

