Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is …

National No Rhyme (Nor Reason) Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

• End of an Era Part I: How the Inaugural Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Jumpstarted the Saban Dynasty

• How Will Anderson Flips the Switch to Become 'The Terminator'

• H2 For You: Even Alabama football fans couldn't have dreamed this scenario

• Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Miami Week

• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Miami Tight End Will Mallory

• Alabama in the NFL Roster Updates: Final cutdowns, injury news and other statuses

• Alabama Players React to Mac Jones Being Named Patriots Starting QB

• All Things Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Alabama’s Depth Chart Prior to Miami Game

• Alabama Men's Basketball Announces 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

• Mac Jones Named Starting Quarterback in New England, Cam Newton Cut by Patriots

• Mac Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Crimson Tikes: 2021 Alabama Football Schedule

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

• No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

What's Nick Saban's all-time coaching record against the Miami Hurricanes?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

3 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 1, 1904: Johnny Mack Brown was born in Dothan, Ala.

September 1, 1953: NBC officials converged on Birmingham to meet with university and city officials about the television “extravaganza” between Alabama and Tennessee scheduled for Oct. 17 at Legion Field. NBC reported that 30 million people were expected to watch the game and it would cost the network an incredible $350,000, including $100,000 to the SEC Office to be divided among its 12 members.

September 1, 2007: Redshirt freshman running back Terry Grant ushered in the Nick Saban era by scoring a 47-yard touchdown on the Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage against Western Carolina. The debut for the coach resulted in a 52-6 victory.

September 1, 2008: Nick Saban appeared on the cover of Forbes with the headline “Sports’ Most Powerful Coach.”

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“My thing with the team was it’s not who you play, but how you play.” – Nick Saban after notching his first win at Alabama in 2007.

We’ll leave you with this …