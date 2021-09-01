September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWASubscribeSI TIX
Search
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 1, 2021

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:
Publish date:
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is …

National No Rhyme (Nor Reason) Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

End of an Era Part I: How the Inaugural Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Jumpstarted the Saban Dynasty

• How Will Anderson Flips the Switch to Become 'The Terminator'

• H2 For You: Even Alabama football fans couldn't have dreamed this scenario

• Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Miami Week

• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Miami Tight End Will Mallory

Alabama in the NFL Roster Updates: Final cutdowns, injury news and other statuses

• Alabama Players React to Mac Jones Being Named Patriots Starting QB

• All Things Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Alabama’s Depth Chart Prior to Miami Game

• Alabama Men's Basketball Announces 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

Mac Jones Named Starting Quarterback in New England, Cam Newton Cut by Patriots

• Mac Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Crimson Tikes: 2021 Alabama Football Schedule

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

• No games scheduled 

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

What's Nick Saban's all-time coaching record against the Miami Hurricanes?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

3 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 1, 1904: Johnny Mack Brown was born in Dothan, Ala.

September 1, 1953: NBC officials converged on Birmingham to meet with university and city officials about the television “extravaganza” between Alabama and Tennessee scheduled for Oct. 17 at Legion Field. NBC reported that 30 million people were expected to watch the game and it would cost the network an incredible $350,000, including $100,000 to the SEC Office to be divided among its 12 members.

September 1, 2007: Redshirt freshman running back Terry Grant ushered in the Nick Saban era by scoring a 47-yard touchdown on the Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage against Western Carolina. The debut for the coach resulted in a 52-6 victory.

September 1, 2008: Nick Saban appeared on the cover of Forbes with the headline “Sports’ Most Powerful Coach.”

Nick Saban Forbes cover, Sept. 1, 2008

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“My thing with the team was it’s not who you play, but how you play.” – Nick Saban after notching his first win at Alabama in 2007. 

We’ll leave you with this … 

Nick Saban Forbes cover, Sept. 1, 2008
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 1, 2021

Nick Saban, Alabama practice, August 31, 2021
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Miami Week

Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Miami Tight End Will Mallory

Alabama players in the NFL
Bama/NFL

Alabama in the NFL Roster Updates: Final cutdowns, injury news and other statuses

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones
All Things Bama

H2 For You: Even Alabama football fans couldn't have dreamed this scenario

Mac Jones, Alabama practice, December 27, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Players React to Mac Jones Being Named Patriots Starting QB

terminator_endoskeleton_1020.0
All Things Bama

How Will Anderson Flips the Switch to Become 'The Terminator'

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Alabama’s Depth Chart Prior to Miami Game