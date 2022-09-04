Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 55, Utah State 0
Game one has come and gone for the top team in the country, and it was a dominating win for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Here's some of the big picture stats from the 55-0 win over Utah State.
Team Stats:
Total Yards: Alabama 559, Utah State 136
Passing Yards: Alabama 281, Utah State 57
Rushing Yards: Alabama 278, Utah State 79
First Downs: Alabama 30, Utah State 7
Third Downs: Alabama 6-10 (60%), Utah State 3-17 (18%)
Alabama Stats:
Passing
Bryce Young: 18-28, 195 yards, 5 touchdowns
Jalen Milroe: 8-10, 76 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Ty Simpson: 1-2, 10 yards
Rushing
Bryce Young- 5 attempts, 100 yards, 1 touchdown (career high in rushing for Young)
Jahmyr Gibbs- 9 attempts, 93 yards
Jamarion Miller- 7 attempts, 32 yards
Jase McClellan- 5 attempts, 23 yards
Roydell Williams- 3 attempts, 15 yards
Receiving
Traeshon Holden- 5 catches, 70 yards, 2 touchdowns
Kobe Prentice- 5 catches, 60 yards
Read More
Jermaine Burton- 5 catches, 35 yard, 2 touchdowns
Jase McClellan- 2 catches, 25 yards, 2 touchdowns
Isaiah Bond- 2 catches, 23 yards
Defense
Jaylen Moody- 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Will Anderson Jr.- 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Brian Branch- 5 tackles
Chris Braswell- 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Deontae Lawson- 4 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss
Check out the video located at the top of the page where BamaCentral staff writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham break down Alabama's 55-0 victory over Utah State from outside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa
