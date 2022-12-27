Skip to main content
Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 2

Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham have you covered from New Orleans for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS — We’re one day closer to the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Media members got their first look at the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday morning as the team practiced for two hours at the Caesars Superdome.

Other than linebackers Jaylen Moody and Keanu Koht, the Crimson Tide looked to be at full strength.

Energy seemed to be high as No. 5 Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) continues to prepare for the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats (10-3, 7-2 Big 12) are the champions of the Big 12, coming off a win over No. 3 TCU.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Crimson Tide’s best ventured to Children’s Hospital New Orleans to visit with kids and healthcare workers for a few hours. Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Henry To’o To’o and others played games and signed autographs for patients.

Nick Saban was also in attendance and was having fun with it.

On Wednesday, Alabama will start practice at 11:30 a.m. CT. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and select offensive players will speak with reporters at 3 p.m. CT.

BamaCentral’s Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham will continue to have coverage all week long from New Orleans.

Check out the video above where Blackwell, Hannon and Windham break down their second day in “The Big Easy.”

