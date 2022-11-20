What Coach Scotty Walden and Austin Peay Said After 34-0 Loss at Alabama

Austin Peay had a three-takeaway day against No. 8 Alabama on Saturday, but couldn't turn them into points as the Crimson Tide won 34-0 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Governors (7-4) will find on Sunday if they'll receive an at-large bit for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Here's some of what head coach Scotty Walden and his players had to say after the game.

"We know that we competed with these guys. If you watch the whole game, you saw a team that is competing to win. We did not come here to keep it close, we came here to win the game and, while we didn't win, I thought that the process was good. The defense was flying around and getting takeaways, the offense moved the ball up and down the field… For the most part, we moved the ball and just could not finish drives in the red zone and that is on me, I have to have better play calls down there to get us in position. At the end of the day, our kids competed, and I could not ask for more. There should not be one person in our program hanging their head because we are making strides as a program."

On the Austin Peay defense:

"It was a phenomenal effort by our defense. They played so hard. Special teams gave us a big boost after our first drive where we got a fumble recovery outside the red zone and then the defense had a big strip fumble on Alabama's following series. It was an amazing performance by those guys. They played their hearts out against an Alabama team that averages over 40 points a game, and over against FCS opponents. To hold them to 34 points shows the toughness of our defense."

On the FCS playoffs:

"I hope and pray that this is not our last time getting to be together. I want a better sense of closure with them. If you are a committee member and you watched that game, I do not know how you could not want us in the playoffs. We have the resume for it, and we went out against one of the best teams in America and went toe-to-toe with them and did a great job competing to win against them as opposed to just going through the motions. I am proud of this team and do not want to see them stop playing and I know they do not want to stop playing either."

Wide receiver Drae McCray

On playing Alabama:

"My mindset going into this one was the same as any other game. They are humans just like we are and get dressed just like we do. We treated this like any other game. When you start thinking about 'we are playing this team, or that team,' you start doing things that you normally would not do, so I just tried to focus on what I normally do on a week-by-week and day-by-day basis."

On reaching 1000 receiving yards for the season:

"I knew I was close [to 1000 yards], but I came into this game just wanting to win and doing whatever I needed to do to help us win. Whether that was me catching 15 balls or blocking, I was just trying to find a way to help us win."

Defensive back, Ethan Casselberry

On the Austin Peay defense:

"We are so close. We know where everyone is supposed to be and we know that everyone has that 'want to' to get to the ball, make tackles and wrap the other team up and that is what makes this a special group. We have a lot of effort and a relentless attitude."

On the defense's mindset:

"We were not going to change what we have been doing all year just because we were facing Alabama. At the end of the day, we were still going to be the Austin Peay we have been and stay true to us."

On the FCS playoffs:

"I hope [the selection committee] saw what we can do and that they put us in. They want to see some more Austin Peay football and I hope today was a good enough statement to where they say 'okay, we want to see these guys in the playoffs and see what they can do."

