Bama in the NFL: Is Amari Cooper The Missing Piece in Cleveland?

Since 1990, the Cleveland Browns have only had four winning seasons. Following decades of disappointment, it looked like they were back on track in 2020-21, finishing with an 11-5 record.

The 2021-22 season went much differently.

Cleveland finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Quarterback Baker Mayfield battled a shoulder injury all season, lowering the team's overall performance.

The two best receivers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, both left.

With the Browns seemingly close to returning to mediocrity they made some major offseason moves including trading for Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper on March 12.

The Alabama product was selected fourth overall by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft. Since his rookie season, Cooper has consistently been one of the top 25 receivers in the NFL.

At 28-years-old, he’s a four-time Pro Bowler. He’s the type of playmaker that Cleveland needs, especially with the current quarterback situation.

A few days after acquiring Cooper, the Browns also made a deal for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The three-time Pro Bowler will likely be suspended for a significant amount of games after reaching settlements in his sexual misconduct cases.

On July 6, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers, meaning that the current backup for Watson is Jacoby Brissett, who will likely take Watson's place during his suspension.

Cooper's elite route-running ability will help Brissett find him on slants, posts, go's, etc. When Watson returns, the Browns believe that he and Cooper have the potential to be one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL.

Protecting Watson/Brissett on the left side of the offensive line is tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. The Crimson Tide blocker was drafted 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has finished top 20 among all NFL offensive linemen in sacks allowed during his first two seasons.

Three of his four fellow linemen have made at least one Pro Bowl or have been an All-Pro. Wills hopes to become the fourth.

Watson is a scrambling quarterback who can be dangerous on the ground. Cleveland also arguably has the league’s best running back duo in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. If Wills can provide gaps and control the left side of the line, the Browns run-game could be at the top.

The Browns defense is filled with stars like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward. Most of Cleveland's talented secondary is under 25 years old.

Strong safety Grant Delpit is another key, and ahead of Alabama's Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the depth chart.

Harrison was drafted 93rd overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has started most of the games of his four-year career. His best season came in 2019, when he had 71 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games.

His 6-3 size and speed make him a valuable part of the secondary. Harrison also has experience as a nickel safety, plus he can blitz and get to the backfield quickly.

Third-string tight end Miller Forristall went undrafted in 2021.

Forristall's solid blocking, route-running and catching abilities could make him a good candidate to back up second-string tight end Harrison Bryant. The former Crimson Tide player could also be an option for the practice squad.

The Browns open up the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Carolina Panthers.

This is the eighth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

