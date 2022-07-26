Can Trevon Diggs Prove He is More Than a Ball Hawk?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. The Alabama product earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2021, due to his league-leading 11 interceptions. However, he allowed a league-leading 1,068 receiving yards. The 23-year-old did all of this in his second season.

Diggs was selected 51st overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. He showed signs of his ball-hawking ability with three interceptions in 12 games (11 starts) of his rookie year. Seven cornerbacks were taken ahead of him.

At Alabama, Diggs was originally a wide receiver during his freshman season in 2016. However, head coach Nick Saban moved him to cornerback the following season.

The new defensive back finished the rest of his college career at that position. His sophomore and junior years didn't provide many stats, but his senior year earned him attention from the NFL. Diggs had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries with one touchdown from both categories.

Diggs started this past season better than any other cornerback. After tying the record for most consecutive games with an interception to start a season (seven interceptions in six weeks), he started getting Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) votes from the NFL community.

After tying the record, Diggs began to slow down on the interceptions. He had four more interceptions in the final 10 games of the regular season, which is still good.

During this slump, if you could even call it that, NFL fans began to see that Diggs often gets beat by the opposing receiver. As the weeks went by, more people took their fake DPOY votes away from Diggs.

Just before Week 16, PFF showed that Diggs had allowed the 10th-most receptions (53) on the third-most targets (93).

This upcoming fall, Diggs needs to prove that he is more than a ball hawk. He has been known to be jumpy by committing to the ball and not the receiver when the ball is thrown near him.

To be an elite cornerback, intercepting the ball isn't the first thing on the list. Jalen Ramsey, arguably the league's best corner, only had four interceptions last season. He is at the top because of his ability to stay with the receiver at all times in man and zone coverages.

Diggs doesn't have much wrong with his game, but the things that he isn't strong at are extremely important. If he can learn to stay with the receiver and not constantly jump routes, his interception numbers will go down. However, he will also be seen as an All-Pro in everyone's eyes.

Training camp officially started for all 32 teams on Tuesday. Diggs' journey to be seen as a top cornerback has just begun.

This is the ninth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

