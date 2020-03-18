Bama Central
Live with the (Former) Tide: Tracking Alabama Players in NFL Free Agency

Christopher Walsh

While the rest of the sporting world has just about shut down, the National Football League has gone on with business as usual this week, which with contracts for the 2019 season expiring means the start of free agency. 

The deals officially terminate at 3 p.m. CT. 

Many of the former Alabama players who were going to be available have already agreed to new deals, but Mark Barron became a salary-cap casualty for the second straight year and was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are probably the two biggest names to keep an eye on.

Regardless, the biggest winner among former Crimson Tide players during free agency may be tight end O.J. Howard. He's reportedly about to get a new quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady. 

Our own Kristi Patrick posted the list of Crimson Tide players facing free agency on our Bama/NFL page last month. Here's the updated version, which will be updated as necessary:

Note: ERFA-Exclusive Restricted Free Agent; UF-Unrestricted Free Agent RF-Restricted Free Agent

Free agents

Mark Barron S - released by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S - Chicago Bears (UF)

Robert Foster, WR - Buffalo Bills (ERFA)

Brandon Greene, G - Carolina Panthers (ERFA)

Cyrus Jones, CB - Denver Broncos (UF)

Reggie Ragland, ILB - Kansas City Chiefs (UF)

A'Shawn Robinson, DT - Detroit Lions (UF)

Damion Square, DT - Los Angeles Chargers (UF)

Levi Wallace, CB - Buffalo Bills (ERFA)

DeAndrew White, WR - Carolina Panthers (RF)

Not on the move

Amari Cooper, WR - Dallas Cowboys (UF): Got five-year, $100 million contract 

Kenyan Drake, RB - Arizona Cardinals (UF): Cardinals used transition tag

Derrick Henry, RB - Tennessee Titans (UF): Titans used franchise tag

A.J. McCarron, QB - Houston Texans (UF): Landed one-year contract for $4 million

Jarran Reed, DT - Seattle Seahawks (UF): Signed two-year deal for $23 million

Andre Smith, RT - Baltimore Ravens (UF): Already signed one-year deal for $1.07 million

