Trade Talks Have Made Tua Tagovailoa's Situation A Mess in Miami

The Dolphins' continued interest in Deshaun Watson have made things nearly impossible fro the former Crimson Tide quarterback.

To say that that things are a mess for Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins would be a huge understatement.

Friday afternoon, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked point blank by All Dolphins if he could definitely declare that Tagovailoa would be the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the 2021 season.

“Definitively that he’s the quarterback?" Flores began. "Barring, no … I mean, there’s a lot of things …”

Barring injury, of course.

“Yeah, barring injury, yeah.”

It wasn't exactly a vote of confidence, especially since he keeps giving disclaimers like: "I don’t get into reports or rumors or speculation. I’m focused on our team and the guys in our locker room."

Meanwhile, the reports of the Dolphins' interest in making a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continue, and have heightened with the trade deadline coming up Tuesday.

Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday that he feels he will remain Miami's quarterback.

"I don't base my emotions about who says anything about me," Tagovailoa said. "I can only do my job. It's out of my control but I have the utmost confidence and trust that I am the quarterback of this team. Just off conversations that I've had with Flo [Flores], those will stay private. I feel very confident I’m the person."

But, in the same sentence amid trade rumors, the second-year signal-caller gave an interesting statement about his job security.

“I don’t not feel wanted," Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns against Atlanta last Sunday, the last of which to Mack Hollins helped give his team the lead with 2:27 remaining. However, the Dolphins lost their six straight on a field goal as time expired.

"Tua is our quarterback," Flores said. "I've said that multiple times. I've said that to him. I try to be honest and transparent with our players and that's what I've done."

•

The Extra Point is a regular feature on BamaCentral, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation partners. Other recent segments include:

Jedrick Wills Jr. in Great Position to Get Even Better with Browns

O Captain! My Captain! the Call for Many former Alabama Players

The Emergence of Trevon Diggs Changes the DBU Discussion

Crimson Tide Fans Have a Unique NFL Problem, Bama on Bama

Henry Ruggs III Igniting Alabama-Loaded Raiders Offense