Alabama Forward Derrion Reid Entering Transfer Portal
Alabama forward Derrion Reid is entering the transfer portal with a do not contact tag, per On3's Pete Nakos.
The McDonald's All-American dealt with a hamstring injury for a good chunk of the 2024-25 season as the freshman missed 13 total games. Reid aims to utilize his renowned athleticism and defense a bit more ahead of his sophomore year as he averaged 6.0 points in 14 minutes per contest this season.
"Derrion’s one of our best positional size, athletic defenders," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in February. "And he’s done very good jobs on different guys when he’s been healthy. It would be great to have him. It’s hard not getting the reps, and he’s missed maybe 35, 36 percent of our practice reps this year.
“I think he’s going to be a pro. He came in as a McDonald’s All-American, he’s got all the intangibles as far as tough, great attitude, high IQ, he’s athletic. A lot of the stuff the pros are looking for. We really don’t want to hurt his long-term career by rushing something to win a game or two. We’re trying to do what’s right by him.”
In addition to forward Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi leaving Alabama due to being out of collegiate eligibility, the Crimson Tide has also lost forwards Naas Cunningham, Mouhamed Dioubate and Jarin Stevenson to the transfer portal. However, the Crimson Tide has already brought in two transfers to help down low.
Former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen transferred to the Crimson Tide on Friday. In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this season, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles.
Former Bucknell center Noah Williamson was the first member on Monday evening––less than 24 hours after his visit to Tuscaloosa. Bol Bowen will be a junior with the Crimson Tide next season. Williamson is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season.
Reid's departure puts Alabama's official 2025-26 roster at 10 players with three spots still available to fill. Guard Labaron Philon is the final player from the 2024-25 team that is yet to make a decision about his future. There is a chance that the freshman phenom declares for the 2025 NBA Draft, but that is unknown at this time.
BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.
2025-26 Roster as of April 12
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as a junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as a sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)
Pending Decision
G Labaron Philon (Could declare for NBA Draft)