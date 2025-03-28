Bama Central

Why Alabama's Elite Eight Matchup vs. Duke is Extra Special to Jarin Stevenson

The Crimson Tide forward was born into college basketball's biggest rivalry despite first playing the sport in Korea.

Hunter De Siver

Dec 4, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson (15) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
NEWARK, N.J. –– 2-seed Alabama men's basketball doesn't have much of a history with 1-seed Duke. The Crimson Tide is 1-8 all-time against the Blue Devils and the last matchup occurred in 2013 –– when Alabama's current roster didn't even have a single teenager.

Saturday night's upcoming Elite Eight game between the Blue Blood and New Blood has a lot on the line for the Crimson Tide as head coach and company could reach back-to-back Final Fours despite never making the prestigious event before last season.

However, this game has some extra special meaning to Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson. Prior to committing to the Crimson Tide, the sophomore spent several years living in Chapel Hill, N.C. –– the location of Duke's biggest rival in the University of North Carolina.

"They're like 15-20 minutes away [from where I lived], so playing against them at Alabama is kind of crazy," Stevenson said on Friday.

Nevertheless, although he didn't exactly grow up in the Tobacco Road Rivalry, he was still well aware of it in his own home.

"I knew about that since I was younger," Stevenson said. "My mom went there and she's not the biggest fan of Duke. It probably is the biggest college basketball rivalry and I knew about how they go at it. I wasn't really a huge college sports fan to be honest, but I think both programs are great. I've been to visits to both schools and they have great coaching staffs and facilities."

The main reason for Stevenson not being 100 percent encapsulated in the UNC-Duke rivalry was due to his original basketball roots. Before moving to the United States in seventh grade, Stevenson grew up in Korea as his father played professional basketball there.

"I loved it in Korea," Stevenson said. "I was able to meet a lot of different coaches. I went to international school there. I played up for the high school stuff. Fifth and sixth grade I was playing JV and varsity. I feel like that really prepared me to go back to the United States and help my skills and help me be more tough."

Stevenson had the tough task of making the adjustment from Korean basketball to more of the American and NBA play style when he moved to Chapel Hill. But the former four-star recruit quickly acclimated.

"Korean basketball is a lot more similar to European basketball," Stevenson said. "It's a lot more about skills. With American basketball. It's a lot more about physicality and a lot of athleticism. I had to really get used to the athleticism and physicality here."

Stevenson aims to defeat his hometown rival on Saturday night at 7:49 p.m. CT in Newark, N.J.

Hunter De Siver
