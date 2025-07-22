Why Labaron Philon Returned to Alabama
Alabama guard Labaron Philon announced his return to Alabama on the night of May 28 and just hours before the 2025 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
The Crimson Tide freshman phenom previously said that he was staying in the 2025 NBA Draft process. On April 28, Philon explained on "The SchuZ Show" that he still is 100 percent focused on the draft "but things could change." On May 14, he reinforced his commitment to the draft as he closed the door on a potential return to Alabama. But he's changed his mind.
Philon spoke to Sleepers Media on Tuesday about his decision to return.
“I think all along it was going to come down to me making a decision," Philon said. I think my parents and everybody on the staff were behind me, so I really didn’t rush through it. “I said what was on my mind at the moment—I probably said some things that were taken a little too far, but it came together for me. I was just happy to see that I had that plan and be able to do both—go through the process and come back and play for Alabama.
“Alabama basketball really means a lot to me, so going through that process, I stayed connected with all the coaches and I never gave them a tip on what I was gonna do, so they were really surprised when I announced I was coming back. All the guys were really happy [too]. For me, it wasn't really a shocker, [but for everybody else] it was really surprising."
This wasn't the first time that Philon had made a decision on his own and had his family there to support him. He decommitted from Kansas on April 23, 2024, and chose the Crimson Tide five days later.
“I wanted him to have a great time and have a great experience, and be able to get a chance to do what he loves to do best," Alicia Robinson, Philon's mother, told BamaCentral in February. With everything that was going on, the recruiting and timing, he made the decision, and I told him ‘Go for it. Shoot for the stars.’ If this is where your heart is, if this is what you believe in, then shoot for it.”
Philon became a household name over the course of last season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflect that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft but Philon wants another year to develop. He finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
He was projected to go between the late first round and the early second of the 2025 NBA Draft, but his return for a sophomore campaign likely means that he wants his draft stock to soar even higher.
Philon will likely be the top scoring option and primary ball-handler on the 2025-26 roster.