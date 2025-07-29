2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Offensive Line
The Alabama offensive line returns three of its most experienced players in 2025, but the group must integrate two new starters and bear the weight of expectation as the Crimson Tide attempts to construct a more consistent offense in the upcoming season.
The Crimson Tide enters its second season under head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and must improve up front in order to protect a new signal-caller and generate a more effective run game if Alabama wants to return to the College Football Playoff.
The program lost left guard Tyler Booker to the first round of the NFL Draft and right tackle Elijah Pritchett to Nebraska in the transfer portal, leaving significant holes and question marks for the Crimson Tide entering the upcoming season for a unit that must show improvement.
Alabama was 61st in the nation, giving up 24 sacks in 2024 and only managed the country's 47th best rushing offense with 173.8 yards per game coming on the ground. It's been three seasons since the Crimson Tide had a 1,000-yard rusher, putting the offensive line squarely into focus for the upcoming season as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb rejoins DeBoer's staff.
Pro Football Focus named the Crimson Tide's unit its top returning offensive line for the 2025 season and left tackle Kadyn Proctor has stated openly that the group is aiming to win the school's third Joe Moore Award this year, a feat the program last did in 2020, leading to Alabama's last national championship win.
So who will fill the shoes vacated by Booker and Pritchett and join Proctor, center Parker Brailsford and right guard Jaeden Roberts? Alabama has a myriad of options but a few stand out entering fall camp, leaving DeBoer to say he had six offensive lineman he's confident in.
"I would say every single offensive lineman just going from whatever top 6 to all 20 of them, even the walk-ons, we're working our tail off in the weight room, meeting room," Proctor said at SEC Media Days. "Like there is -- especially just want to highlight the freshmen that came in. All of them came in ready to go, ready to work. I would say even better than me when I came in as a freshmen. They just have that level of intensity to them and I know they want to work. But the top six, whoever those five are that are come August 30th I'm going to be proud of each one of them."
Alabama procured Kam Dewberry from Texas A&M in the transfer portal, giving the Crimson Tide SEC experience to go alongside top 2024 reserve Geno VanDeMark as the left guard battle begins. They'll be chased by redshirt sophomore Olaus Alinen who's spent two years marinating and developing his talents in the program. Alinen appears to be a versatile option in the offensive line room that could end up starting at left guard or backing up the likely right tackle starter Wilkin Formby.
The Crimson Tide carries 16 scholarship lineman into fall camp and averages 6-foot-5 322-pounds, giving the room plenty of beef for the upcoming year. Kapilovic must determine who's starting at left guard and ensure that Formby's game is ready to take a step forward over the next few weeks to protect a new quarterback and improve on a ground game that was largely built on a departed Jalen Milroe's athleticism.
Projected Depth Chart
Left Tackle
1. Kadyn Proctor
2. Wilkin Formby / Arkel Anugwom
3. Jackson Lloyd / Micah DeBose / Michael Carroll
Left Guard
1. Kam Dewberry / Olaus Alinen
2. Geno VanDeMark
3. Roq Montgomery
4. Casey Poe / William Sanders
Center
1. Parker Brailsford
2. Geno VanDeMark
3. Olaus Alinen
4. Joe Ionata
Right Guard
1. Jaeden Roberts
2. Geno VanDeMark
3. Roq Montgomery
4. Casey Poe / William Sanders
Right Tackle
1. Wilkin Formby
2. Olaus Alinen
3. Jackson Lloyd
4. Michael Carroll / Mal Waldrep Jr.
2025 Alabama Offensive Lineman
Kadyn Proctor – Junior, 6-7, 366 lbs
Alabama's most experienced offensive lineman returns for his third season at the Capstone after manning the left tackle spot for the last two seasons. The former 5-star recruit has started in 25 games across two seasons, earning second team All-SEC in 2024 and freshman All-SEC in 2023, while manning the blind side. He was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team, and is a projected first round pick in next spring's NFL Draft.
Parker Brailsford – Redshirt Junior, 6-2, 290 lbs
Brailsford transferred to Tuscaloosa with head coach Kalen DeBoer last season and started all 13 games at center, earning second team All-American honors from the FWAA. During his time in Washington he earned Freshman All-America from the AFCA, FWAA and Pro Football Focus in 2023 in addition to being named All-Pac 12 Second Team. Brailsford earned preseason All-SEC Second Team for the upcoming season and is expected to be one of the best centers in the nation.
Jaeden Roberts – Redshirt Senior, 6-5, 327 lbs
Roberts returns for his fifth season at the Capstone after starting in 20 contests over the last two seasons. He broke into the starting lineup midway through the 2023 season and maintained his position at right guard, despite injuring his hand in 2024's preseason. The Houston product has appeared in 26 total games in three seasons and projects as a top offensive lineman in 2025 after being named preseason All-SEC Second Team.
Wilkin Formby – Redshirt Sophomore, 6-7, 324 lbs
The Tuscaloosa product projects as the Crimson Tide's starting right tackle entering his third year in the program. Formby appeared in 12 games in two seasons with two starts coming in 2024. He was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
Kam Dewberry – Senior, 6-4, 332 lbs
Dewberry transferred to Tuscaloosa from Texas A&M this offseason, joining the Crimson Tide program after appearing in 32 games with seven starts over three years time for the Aggies. He was a 4-star prospect and considered the No. 3 overall interior lineman in the Class of 2022.
Olaus Alinen – Redshirt Sophomore, 6-6, 322 lbs
Alinen enters his third season at the Capstone as a utility offensive lineman. The former 4-star prospect looks to challenge for the left guard position but can also play either tackle position if need be. He's appeared in 17 games across two seasons and was considered the No. 14 tackle in the Class of 2023.
Geno VanDeMark – Redshirt Senior, 6-5, 326 lbs
VanDeMark transferred to Alabama from Michigan State ahead of last season and served as a reserver interior offensive lineman. He appeared in all 13 games last season and started in two, one game at each guard position. He played in 18 games for the Spartans with eight starts in three seasons, making him one of the Crimson Tide's most experienced lineman on the roster.
Roq Montgomery – Redshirt Sophomore, 6-3, 330 lbs
Montgomery's appeared in 14 games over two seasons for the Crimson Tide in reserve duty on the interior offensive line and special teams. The former 4-star prospect was considered the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2023.
Casey Poe – Redshirt Freshman, 6-4, 322 lbs
Poe played in two games as a reserve in his freshman season, logging snaps against Western Kentucky and Mercer. The former 4-star prospect was considered the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 12 player in the state of Texas in the Class of 2024.
William Sanders – Redshirt Freshman, 6-3, 308 lbs
Sanders played in two games as a reserve in his freshman season, logging snaps against Western Kentucky and Mercer. The former 4-star recruit was considered the No. 22 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2024.
Joe Ionata – Redshirt Freshman, 6-5, 306 lbs
Ionata played in two games as a reserve in his freshman season, logging snaps against Western Kentucky and Mercer. The former 3-star recruit was considered the No. 39 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2024.
Arkel Anugwom – Redshirt Sophomore, 6-6, 328 lbs
Anugwom is a developmental prospect who transferring to Alabama from Ball State this offseason. He played in four games for the Cardinals in 2024 at left tackle. He has prototypical size but is still on the newer side to playing football and was unranked as a recruit in the Class of 2023.
Jackson Lloyd – Freshman, 6-7, 318 lbs
Lloyd was already on DeBoer's recruiting radar from his time at Washington and was one of the first prospects to be offered a scholarship by the new staff in Tuscaloosa last summer. The 4-star prospect is considered the No. 7 tackle and No. 3 player in the state of California in the Class of 2025.
Michael Carroll – Freshman, 6-6, 321 lbs
Carroll is the highest rated offensive lineman in Alabama's freshman class and can play both inside and outside on the line. He was considered a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 player out of Florida after transferring to IMG from Central Bucks East in Pennsylvania.
Micah DeBose – Freshman, 6-5, 319 lbs
DeBose is a versatile offensive lineman out of Theodore in Mobile. The 4-star prospect is considered the No. 28 overall lineman in the Class of 2025.
Mal Waldrep – Freshman, 6-5, 324 lbs
Waldrep is a mamoth tackle out of Central Phenix City, Ala. He enrolled early as a 3-star prospect and is considered the No. 37 overall tackle in the Class of 2025.
This is the seventh story in BamaCentral's summer position previews series.
2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Running Backs
2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Linebackers
2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Line
2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Quarterbacks
2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Wide Receivers
2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Offensive Line