Alabama Center Parker Brailsford Wins SEC Weekly Honor Following LSU Win
No. 4 Alabama football had numerous players stand out during Saturday night's 20-9 win over LSU, but Crimson Tide center Parker Brailsford had one of the best performances in the entire conference this past week.
Brailsford was named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. He shares the title with Vanderbilt center Jordan White. This is Brailsford's second time winning the weekly honor, as he also held the title following the Vanderbilt victory
Brailsford led an Alabama offensive line unit that allowed only one sack against a threating Tigers' defensive front. He did not allow a sack or pressure on the night and registered six knockdown blocks in the win. Brailsford also earned a team-high 92 percent grade from the Crimson Tide coaching staff.
Alabama's offensive line has gone under a ton of rotation during games, but Brailsford has been one of the small number of constants on it. Brailsford has never been a part of an offensive line that's rotated as much as the Crimson Tide has this season. In addition to the right tackle spot between Wilkin Formby and Michael Carroll, both guard positions have seen a ton of rotation between Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark, Jaeden Roberts and William Sanders.
Alabama has tallied a total of nine weekly awards this season.
Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre and Zabien Brown were named the SEC Co-Defensive Players of the Week following the Tennessee win. They were the third and fourth Alabama players to win the honor this season, as safety Bray Hubbard was recognized after the Wisconsin win and linebacker Justin Jefferson took it home after the Missouri victory.
Additionally, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after defeating Georgia, plus left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford have each been named the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Week once this season.
SEC Players of the Week: Nov. 10
Offensive:
Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
Defensive:
Daveren Rayner, LB, Kentucky
Daymion Sanford, LB, Texas A&M
Special Teams:
Peyton Woodring, PK, Georgia
Offensive Line:
Jordan White, C, Vanderbilt
Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
Defensive Line:
Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M
Freshman:
Cutter Boley, QB, Kentucky
Alabama Players with SEC Weekly Honors:
- Week 3 (Wisconsin win): Safety Bray Hubbard — Co-Defensive
- Week 5 (Georgia win): Quarterback Ty Simpson — Co-Offensive; Left tackle Kadyn Proctor — Offensive Lineman
- Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): Linebacker Justin Jefferson — Co-Defensive; Center Parker Brailsford — Offensive Lineman
- Week 7 (Tennessee win): Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre — Co-Defensive; Cornerback Zabien Brown — Co-Defensive
- Week 8 (LSU win): Center Parker Brailsford — Co-Offensive Lineman