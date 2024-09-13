Alabama Focusing on Improving Turnover Margin Heading into Wisconsin Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There are several areas where the Alabama football coaching staff wants to see improvement this week against Wisconsin, but there was only one thing Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack called "absolutely unacceptable" in the Crimson Tide's last game against South Florida after looking at the film.
"Extremely disappointed in the lack of takeaways that we were not able to create," Wommack said. "Their team did. They created three of them. We were minus-three in the turnover margin, which is absolutely unacceptable by our defense. It has to be something that we focus on, day in and day out. It’s what we preach. It’s who we are. It’s what we believe in. It did not show up in this game. It’s something we have to continue to push and pressure and focus on getting that done on game day.
Through the small sample size of two games, Alabama is tied for 107th in the country with a -2 turnover margin. The Tide defense had two interceptions in the season opener against Western Kentucky, both in the first half by Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb, and the unit has yet to produce a turnover since.
Alabama safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler, who spent last season in the same role at Wisconsin, explained the safeties philosophy on going after turnovers and interceptions.
"Somewhat you’ve got to let them come to you," Hitschler said. "If you play aggressive and recognize route coverages and you attack, they’re gonna come eventually. We’ve got to keep making it an emphasis in every practice and every opportunity. We can’t chase them. Because when you chase them, that’s when you give up big plays. We have a very specific way of working them and attacking route concepts, and I think we saw Keon be able to do that in the first game. Second game, we had some opportunities and didn’t necessarily make them, and they’ll come.”
But obviously turnover margin isn't just affected by one side of the ball. The statistic is based around how many turnovers a team has lost and how many it has gained. Alabama's offense has not done a good job of protecting the ball with four fumbles lost through the first two games. (One of the fumbles was on special teams.) Only Temple has more fumbles lost than the Tide.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe has fumbled in each of the first two games. Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said the fumbled snaps between Milroe and center Parker Brailsford have been a communication issue. Against USF, the fumble came at the goal line as the Crimson Tide was attempting to reach the end zone and pad its lead.
Junior running back Jam Miller also fumbled in the third quarter against USF. Alabama has not thrown an interception yet this season.
"We emphasize ball security each and every day and in every drill," Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. "We have periods of practice where we are specifically drilling it. That won’t change. We understand the importance of it, our players understand the importance of it. The things that came up in the game can’t happen. The guys know that, we know that. So I wouldn’t say there would be an extra emphasis because it’s always emphasized at a high level. This week will be no different. We look to improve.”
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer brought up turnovers and penalties early on in his postgame press conference after the USF game. Both were costly issues for the Crimson Tide in that game and helped allow South Florida to stay in the game until late in the fourth quarter.
As Alabama prepares for its first road test of the season at Wisconsin on Saturday morning, turnovers can be a huge momentum shifter in either direction in front of a hostile opposing crowd. DeBoer and the coaching staff are making sure ball security for the offense and creating turnovers for the defense are a big focus before the road matchup with the Badgers.
