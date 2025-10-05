Alabama LT Kadyn Proctor Speaks on Recent Usage as Ball Carrier
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No matter what the score is, one of the most exciting plays of any game is when an offensive or defensive lineman has the football in his hands.
Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor had an 11-yard run off a screen pass during last week's win over Georgia, and he got the ball once again during Saturday's 30-14 win over No. 16 Vanderbilt. On third-and-one late in the fourth quarter, Proctor lined up as a fullback and steamrolled his way for a two-yard gain and a first down.
"We put that in this week," Proctor said after the game. "On Tuesday or Wednesday, Grubb called me up in the middle of practice and said 'You're going to run this play right here.' Anything I can do for the team, just go and do my job, get a first down, that's all I'm trying to do."
Proctor said that it was offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's idea. Grubb called the screen against Georgia as well. Proctor mentioned that Grubb and head coach Kalen DeBoer are "trying to do a little bit more with me," but he isn't doing anything different in practice.
"No running back drills or nothing," Proctor said. "Like I said, all it is is just the fundamentals obviously at tackle, but if they're going to put a play in, they're going to let me know. They do a good job of letting me rep that all throughout the week. I don't know where it's going to go from here, but all I'm going to focus on is the offensive line part."
One of Vanderbilt's defenders went for the ball to try and force Proctor to fumble it, but that obviously did not work against him.
"I had to keep it a little tight and kind of pull it away from him," Proctor said. "I'm not really used to carrying the ball and it's kind of hard with an arm brace on, so I was just doing my job."
Proctor's usage as a ball carrier is a new thing for him as he only had a couple of instances in high school. It's not often you see the tallest (6-foot-7) and is the heaviest (366 pounds) player on any team have the football in their hands after all.
"I'm getting opportunities right now at the big stage," Proctor said. "I've had the ball maybe three or four times in high school. You could ask my high school coaches, they'll say I rushed for negative yards because I had a fumble one time. I never got the ball again.
"I'm just an offensive tackle, man. That's all it is. I'm just out there showing my athleticism. That's all it is."