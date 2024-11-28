Auburn at Alabama Football Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 13 Alabama football will play its eighth and final SEC matchup of the regular season at home against Auburn in the 89th Iron Bowl at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC/ESPN+.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Deontae Lawson, LB – Out
- Keon Sabb, DB – Out
- Cole Adams, WR – Out
- Que Robinson, LB – Out
Auburn Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Jamonta Waller, OLB – Out
- Tyler Scott, DB – Out
- Champ Anthony, DB – Out
- Alex McPherson, K – Out
- Brandon Frazier, TE – Out
- Rivaldo Fairweather, TE – Game Time Decision
Prior to the injury report's official release, Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Monday's press conference that redshirt junior linebacker Deontae Lawson would miss the remainder of the season after suffering lower-extremity injury in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide's 24-3 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday.
"I can see not just what he means to us on the field, but the love that our players have for him, especially those that have been through multiples years seeing what he's poured into it," DeBoer said on Monday. "I know we all feel for him. We appreciate everything he's been doing. Obviously we greatly miss what he does on the football, but love having that guy in the locker room leading our team."
On Nov. 18, DeBoer announced defensive back Keon Sabb would be out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury he suffered against Tennessee. Sabb hadn't played since after the Third Saturday in October.
Sabb and now Lawson joined WOLF linebacker Que Robinson and wide receiver Cole Adams as members of the Crimson Tide whose seasons ended earlier than expected.