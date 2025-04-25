Nick Saban Reacts to Alabama's Two First-Round 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Day 1 of the NFL Draft has concluded and Alabama was represented in the first round for the 17th consecutive season. Additionally, the Crimson Tide had two players picked, meaning it extended the streak of multiple first-round selections to nine years.
Former Alabama head coach turned ESPN's College GameDay analyst Nick Saban was in attendance for the annual event in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Offensive guard Tyler Booker and linebacker Jihaad Campbell were the players selected, both of which were coached by Saban prior to his retirement in January 2024.
Booker was the first of the two to walk across the stage as the Dallas Cowboys grabbed him with the 12th overall pick. Booker is a permanent Alabama team captain but he was the clear-cut ultimate leader both during practice and on game day while with the Crimson Tide and he backed it up on the field as well.
"This guy is a fantastic young man," Saban said during the ABC broadcast. "I mean, [he's] smart and you talk about a good leader. Very physical, very tough. Gets movement in the run. That's why people like him so much. This guy's got tremendous muscle mass, which I think is very important to being a power player in the NFL...This guy’s got it all.”
Campbell just made it into the first round––likely due to a recent labrum surgery––as the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles traded up one spot with the Kansas City Chiefs for him with the 31st overall pick. He ranked fifth in the entire SEC in tackles last fall with 117, a number that tops on the team and placed him in the top 10 all-time for a single season in program history.
"This guy is a great person," Saban said. "People have to understand about Jihaad he played with his hand in the dirt in high school. He went to IMG, came out, was an outside 'backer. Moved to inside 'backer and got better and better and better and I thought had a fantastic year this year."
"He has tremendous range and speed. He can play in or out. He never played behind the line before we moved him two years ago because of injuries. But he's developed into a first-round inside guy. He can be an edge rusher. I just love this pick. I really do. This guy lit up at the combine.
"The only reason they're getting him here is because people had some injury questions because of shoulder surgery and might not be ready for camp. But if you're the Philadelphia Eagles, what do you care? You're going to pick a guy that's going to be there maybe for the next 10 years for you and be a really good player. When he does get healthy, he's going to add pass-rush for them."
Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins tomorrow at 5 p.m. CT for rounds 2-3. Quarterback Jalen Milroe, who is in attendance, is still on the board along with several other Alabama prospects.